This is my absolute favorite time of the year to be a sports fan.
Football season is in full swing with high school and college teams having already opened their seasons.
Now comes the best part.
The beginning of the National Football League season.
Don’t get me wrong, I love prep and college football.
But the NFL is my favorite. There is just something special about a football game on a Sunday afternoon involving the best players on the planet.
I have been a Washington Redskins fan for more than half a century, and I have watched them win three Super Bowls. But that was a long, long time ago.
They aren't the Redskins anymore, or a title contender, and it's been an adjustment with the team now being known as the Commanders.
Expectations for Washington aren’t super-high, and with good reason. But I will support them like I always have.
Enough on that. Let’s talk about the teams that actually do have a realistic chance to be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.
Let’s start with the NFC.
The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, but no NFL team has repeated since the New England Patriots went back-to-back following the 2004 season.
The Rams do have the talent, offensively and defensively, to win it again. But I just don't see it happening.
I seem to say this every year, but I really like the Green Bay Packers. Let’s see if Aaron Rodgers can find a way to deliver in the postseason this year.
Tampa Bay can’t be counted out, especially with the ageless Tom Brady back at quarterback. Don’t be surprised if the Bucs make a run in the playoffs.
The San Francisco 49ers are another team to watch, but let’s see how their quarterback situation unfolds.
Everybody is talking about the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out in the AFC, and it’s hard to argue with that.
Let’s not forget the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow made it to the Super Bowl last season. But I still like the Bills and Chiefs.
The AFC West certainly will be intriguing. The Chiefs are in a loaded division with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and San Diego Chargers expected to be strong as well.
I'm definitely ready for some football. Let’s kick it off and watch as pro football’s best take aim at Super Bowl LVII.
And just for fun, here is my Super Bowl pick: Bills over Packers.
I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.
