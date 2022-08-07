QUINCY – The Lucas Loos cheering section came out in full force Sunday night.
“My parents were here,” Loos said. “My girlfriend. My brother. My grandparents. It’s great having their support.”
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 11:17 pm
Loos made sure his family, and the rest of the vocal QU Stadium crowd of 1,054 fans, didn’t go home disappointed.
Loos supplied an important early spark, crushing a long solo home run to left-center field in the second inning.
His Quincy Gems teammates followed suit in a come-from-behind 6-3 win over Normal to open the Prospect League baseball playoffs.
“It was an exciting night,” Loos said. “The fans really got into it, and it was a fun game to play in.”
The soft-spoken 20-year-old from nearby Payson walks softly but carries a big stick.
“I just do what I can to help the team,” he said. “It’s been awesome being able to play here this summer. We have a lot of guys who can swing the bat and it is great to be in a lineup like this.”
Loos has been a potent performer and a key contributor for the powerful Quincy offense.
“It was important for us to get off to a good start,” Loos said. “Normal is a good team, and we needed to build some early momentum. We got behind early, but our guys just kept hitting. We’re playing well right now – we just need to keep it going.”
Loos, who played for John Wood Community College, has excelled at third base for the Gems.
“Lucas has really come up big and delivered for us,” said Quincy's Andrew Fay, who blasted a clutch three-run homer Sunday. “I played with him for a year at John Wood. He’s a very good young player who has huge power. That home run provided a huge boost for us and pumped everybody up.”
Quincy is in the postseason for the first time in six years.
And the Gems plan to make the most of their opportunity.
Quincy, who won a first half division title, needs to win Tuesday at Alton to land a berth in the best-of-3 league championship series.
“I think we can take it all the way and win the whole thing,” Fay said. “We have the pitching, our bats obviously have been very good, and we’re playing good defense. If we can keep that up, I think we can beat anybody.”
