QUINCY — The first basket mirrored the final one and so many of the shots made in between.
Near-perfect execution of the offense led to a hit-him-in-the-hands entry pass and an at-the-rim finish no defense could stop.
If that can become the trademark of the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team’s attack, the Trail Blazers are primed to make another national tournament run. They piled up 30 assists in Wednesday night’s season opener at the Student Activity Center, leading to 45.3 percent shooting from the field and a 106-54 victory over the Missouri Valley College JV.
“We shared it and we got it to the right spots,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “That’s the way we need to continue to learn to play, to be honest with you. So it was good. The guys had the right mentality and we maintained that the best we could for 40 minutes of this season opener.”
It started with the opening possession.
Freshman point guard Gabe Cox delivered a bounce pass to Jarvis Jennings on the right block, and the 6-foot-2 power forward needed one drop to position himself to finish. The Trail Blazers worked the ball around the perimeter on the next possession, leading to Brandon Kracht setting up Ja’Veon Taylor for a 3-pointer from the left wing.
The unselfish play never stopped. The Trail Blazers had 18 assists on 22 field goals in the first half while building a 59-22 advantage.
“This is such an unselfish team,” Kracht said. “We don’t care who scores the ball. We just want to go out and score all these points as a team. That’s a big key to success because we don’t care who scores it, as long as someone scores it.”
The fact the Trail Blazers had 12 assists in the second half with the game entirely out of reach is a positive sign for Hoyt.
“It’s an easy one to get away from who we need to be for the next 2 ½ months,” Hoyt said. “I thought for the most part our guys fought that a little bit and tried to stay true to who we are.
“It showcases a little bit of our maturity.”
That’s coming from those young and old.
Jennings led the Trail Blazers with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while two freshmen – Kracht and guard Kameron Whiteman – added 17 and 15 points, respectively. Kracht also led the Trail Blazers with five assists as nine different players had assists.
“We learned we can come in and handle our business,” Kracht said.
It helped to have the Trail Blazers finish. They shot 37 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent from the line with 10 different players scoring.
“Hopefully seeing the ball go in tonight carries with us the next couple of weeks,” Hoyt said.
The Trail Blazers face a series of ranked opponents, including trips to No. 6 North Central Missouri College and No. 8 Johnson County Community College and home games against Mineral Area College and Kansas City (Kan.) Community College.
“We’re going to be mentally ready,” Kracht said.
And after more practice repetitions, they should be more physically ready, too.
“There are some areas we need to get better at,” Hoyt said. “At the college level, you can’t play defense hoping the other guy is going to miss. I thought we did that a little, but we’ll work on that. So there is some room for growth defensively.”