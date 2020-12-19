QUINCY — The eight consecutive 3-pointers the Quincy University men’s basketball team made to start the second half of its victory at Maryville skyrocketed the Hawks’ field goal shooting percentage to a season-high 64 percent in the 91-81 victory eight days ago.
What made that possible is what Quincy has to carry with it moving forward.
The willingness to share the basketball and make additional passes created a flow to the offense the Hawks had yet to experience this season. They finished with a season-high 21 assists and more assists than turnovers for only the second time in five games.
In the two losses prior to the trip to Maryville, the Hawks managed a combined 15 turnovers against Missouri-St. Louis and Lindenwood and were upside-down in assist-to-turnover ratio after committing 36 turnovers.
“Once you start seeing shots fall, it starts rolling from there,” senior guard Charles Callier said. “The shots fell because we set up great shots. That comes from sharing the basketball.
“When we share the basketball, we can be an outstanding offense.”
Truman State is the epitome of that.
The Bulldogs, who have climbed to No. 12 in the NCAA Division II national poll, ranked third in the GLVC in assists at 17.3 per game and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging nearly three more assists than turnovers per game. The byproduct of that is Truman State is the only league team shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range at 42.1 percent.
The Bulldogs are third in the league in field goal shooting at 49.1 percent.
“They are incredibly efficient,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said.
Making the Bulldogs inefficient will be the Hawks’ chore Sunday.
Quincy (1-4) squares off against Truman State (4-0) at 3 p.m. at Pershing Arena in the final game of the first semester. The Hawks will get at least seven days off for Christmas break before returning to Quincy to prepare for the second half of the season, which kicks off January 3 at home against Indianapolis.
Winning a rivalry game would serve as a huge boost in momentum with five of the first seven games of the new year at home. That’s only possible if the Hawks sustain their ability to share the basketball and be unselfish on the offensive end.
“It’s a real confidence booster knowing we can move the ball and get great shots,” Callier said.
It’s an even bigger deal when it feels like you can’t miss.
“When the ball’s going in, it’s a lot of fun,” Stuckman said. “You want to keep shooting.”