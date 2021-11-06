PEORIA, Ill. – West Hancock senior Miles Sheppard turned in the top area performance Saturday at the IHSA state cross country finals at Detweiller Park.
Sheppard placed third in the Class 1A boys race, clearing the 3-mile course in 14 minutes, 31.86 seconds. He finished 15 seconds behind state champion Ryder Janes of Paxton-Buckley-Loda and was just two seconds behind runner-up Drew Rogers of Herscher.
This is the third time that Sheppard has been named all-state during his prep career. He finished seventh as a freshman and was third as a sophomore. There was no state meet last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheppard’s big day helped the Titans finish near the middle of the 30-team pack as they placed 16th as a team. Senior Noah Stout was the Titans’ next fastest finisher as he claimed 56th in a time of 16:08.36.
Also in Class 1A, Liberty’s Cannen Wolf joined Sheppard as an all-state selection. Wolf finished 12th in the 260-runner field in a time of 15:18.91.
Quincy High School senior Fiker Rosen wrapped up a stellar prep career in the Class 3A race. Rosen, a state champion at the IESA level, finished 101st overal in 15:33.21, which put him in the upper half of the 233-runner field.
Rosen finished his season at the state meet for the third time in as many tries. He finished 124th as a freshman in 2018 and then posted his best finish at state as a sophomore in 2019, placing 20th in a time of 14:44.83 to earn all-state accolades.
On the girls side, Quincy High School’s Anna Schuering placed 65th in her first appearance at state. Schuering, a senior, finished in 17:55.87, which put her near the top quarter of the field in the 232-runner event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.