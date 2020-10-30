Miles Sheppard has accomplished quite a bit in his cross country career with West Hancock, but a sectional championship has eluded him.
Sheppard, a junior, will get another crack at that title on Saturday in the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional meet at Maple Lane Country Club, heading into the meet as one of three regional champions. While Stanford Olympia’s Charlie Kistner and Elmwood’s Luke Hoffman ran faster times in their regional victories, Titans coach Brad Neisen isn’t betting against his top runner.
“He’s hungry for it. He hasn’t won one yet,” Neisen said. “He’s gotten second both his freshman and sophomore years. I think this is his year to kind of step up and win it.
“He is the favorite going in, even though Kistner has run some good times this year. I just feel like, right now, Miles is running at a pretty high level.”
Giving Neisen confidence is how Sheppard has handled pressure this season. Only once has Sheppard been pushed this season — Quincy High School’s Fiker Rosen ran nearly step-for-step with Sheppard in the Tom Oakley Invitational on October 3 at Bob Mays Park — and he beat his local rival in a course record time.
“He’s ready to face someone,” Neisen said. “He hasn’t really been challenged in a while now. He and Fiker ran that epic race on October 3 in Quincy, but its been a good four weeks since then.”
Rosen, also a junior, hasn’t won a sectional title either, with back-to-back fifth-place finishes the previous two seasons. He will take another shot at the crown in the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional at Maxwell Park.
Rosen’s goals for the season went beyond a high placing in the sectional, but with no state meet this season due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations, Blue Devils coach Matt McClelland said they have trained for this week as if it were the state meet.
“Everybody is amped up and ready to lay it all on the line, just like you would a state championship,” McClelland said. “I think Fiker is just as ready as he was last year when we headed to Peoria. I know he didn’t run real fast last week, but he’s had time to think back on some things he did wrong and some things he can do better tomorrow, but I think he’s ready to race again.”
Rosen placed third in his regional and ran the eighth-best time in the sectional field. Still, his time of 15:30 was slower than he expected and he feels he has something to prove.
“He didn’t run terrible last weekend, but he feels like he didn’t live up to expectations,” McClelland said. “I think he’s at peace with that, but he’s ready to go prove who he is again and that’s right where I want him heading into this race.”
Neither Rosen nor Sheppard will have company in their title pursuits.
West Hancock won its first regional championship in team history last Saturday in the Class 1 Liberty Regional, and Sheppard is glad to have his team joining him for the trip to Elmwood.
“Usually it’s a few people, but seeing the whole team with me, that’s a big accomplishment,” Sheppard said.
For most of the Titans, this will be their first time running in a sectional meet.
“It’s interesting how in-tune these guys are,” Neisen said. “Freshman Parker Quinlan the other day said, ‘I’m trying to get up for this race, but I don’t know what the course looks like and I can’t visualize it in my head.’ It’s kind of like, wow, when a freshman is saying things like that then we need to get up there and see the course.”
West Hancock planned to do that Friday, running the course the day before the meet. While the top three teams in attendance — Elmwood, Stanford Olympia and El Paso-Gridley — will be tough for the Titans to catch, if Sheppard can win and Quinlan and Noah Stout both run well, Neisen thinks they will be in good shape.
“Parker and Noah are pretty good 2-3 runners,” Neisen said. “If they have good days, we’re pretty tough 1-through-3.”
What it will come down to is the pack of runners behind the top three.
“I’ve got three or four freshmen back there that are trying to compete against veteran runners an veteran programs, so I don’t expect them to go out there and run at that level,” Neisen said. “But as long as they go out there and run their race we will finish alright.”
Rosen is the lone representative for the QHS boys team, but the QHS girls will be out in full force after a fourth-place finish in last week’s Class 3A Granite City Regional. In a typical year, the Blue Devils would have a shot at a top-seven team placing and a state qualification, and McClelland wants his team to keep that goal in sight.
“ I think that’s how we go in and attack tomorrow, too,” McClelland said. “We have to go out there and try to roll with the punches, try to deal with what the other teams are going to do but be able to stand our own ground too.”
Anna Schuering leads QHS individually after placing fifth in the regional meet in a career-best time of 17:48. No girl from either of the other two regionals ran a faster time than Schuering last Saturday, setting up the Blue Devil junior for another top-flight placing.
“We actually just got done with a conversation after practice today about her expectations. She has never been to a state meet, but she knows had this been a regular year she would be in that mix,” McClelland said. “If she goes out and is able to keep herself under control through the first mile or mile and a half and still hit the marks where she needs to hit, I think she could go under 17:30. And that’s right where we need her to be.”