QUINCY — Nate Shockey had no idea this was coming.
He didn’t sense anything special was about to happen during warmups.
Or in the first few minutes of Sunday’s home matchup against Davenport.
“I missed my first couple shots of the game,” he said.
Fortunately for the Hawks, he didn’t miss much after that.
Shockey erupted for a career-best 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers as Quincy prevailed 91-81 to move to 7-4 overall.
Shockey, a 6-foot-3 guard, splashed home his first 3-pointer with 8:27 left in the first half.
“Once I see one go in, I know I can make every other shot I take,” he said. “Once I make that first one, my confidence just goes way up.”
That was the case after his first conversion against Davenport. Shockey followed by connecting on his next three long-range attempts.
He buried four triples in a span of just over four minutes and swung the momentum in his team’s favor.
Shockey’s 3-point barrage boosted his team to a 32-25 lead after the Hawks overcame an early 13-3 deficit.
Quincy has now won three straight games heading into the holiday break.
One of the primary reasons is the play of Shockey, a sharpshooting sophomore who is in first year at QU.
He started his college career at the University of North Dakota. He spent one season there, appearing in 15 games in a reserve role.
“It just didn’t work, and we parted ways,” he said. “I did OK in the non-conference games. When conference time came around, there wasn’t playing time for me.”
Following the 2020-21 season, Shockey entered the NCAA transfer portal. And Quincy University came calling.
“I checked it out and I liked it a lot here,” he said. “One of the former Quincy coaches actually recruited me to come here. It’s been a great fit so far.”
Shockey is averaging 12.1 points per game for the Hawks. He leads the team with 16 3-point goals.
“It’s super easy to play here,” Shockey said. “I have a lot of freedom to play my game and I have the green light to shoot from 3.”
Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal has complete faith in Shockey.
“Nate has brought a toughness to our team and obviously he’s brought an ability to score,” Hellenthal said. “He has a high IQ for the game. He’s willing to take and make big shots. You need those type of guys to be successful.”
In Sunday’s game, Shockey made four 3-pointers in the first half before hitting two more clutch treys in the second half.
The sophomore from Elmhurst, Ill., also made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.
“I love being a part of this team. We have great chemistry, on and off the court,” Shockey said. “We all care a lot about basketball. Everyone gets along great and really supports one another.”
Shockey and the Hawks are now on Christmas break before returning home to face Missouri Valley College on Dec. 30 at Pepsi Arena.
“This team has a lot of potential,” he said. “I think we are just scratching the surface of what we can do.”
