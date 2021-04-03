CAMP POINT, Ill. — After forcing two turnovers on downs deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter, the Central football team needed its defense to come up with one more stop to secure a victory over Triopia in its home opener on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers clung to an 8-6 lead despite the Trojans continuing to knock on the door, but with less than a minute left Triopia drove the ball inside the Central 10-yard line and threatened to take its first lead of the game.
Three plays later, Trojans quarterback Jake Mueller plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown sneak and the Panthers were unable to answer in the 38 seconds remaining, leading to a 14-8 victory for Triopia and the first loss of the season for Central.
“The defense stepped up and answered the bell several times, but their fullback (Caden Moore) ran extremely hard,” Panthers coach Brad Dixon said. “They earned it all, there wasn’t any gifts to them. Give them credit because they came in and earned the victory.”
Central (2-1, 2-1 Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division) forced a punt on the opening Triopia drive, then went on a 73-yard drive on its first possession capped off with a Brandon Rossmiller 2-yard touchdown run and a Brody Waddill 2-point conversion run to take an 8-0 lead with 4:19 remaining.
That was the last time the Panthers hit paydirt, with the Trojans (2-1, 2-1 WIVC North) stifling the Central offense the rest of the way.
“We thought our line could be a little quicker up front than they were offensively, but that was not true, so we had to get more hands on up front and let our linebackers play the game the way that they do,” Triopia coach Adam Brockhouse said of his defensive adjustments after the first drive. “That was the biggest part, our defense and D-line especially came out in the second half and played well.”
Central had one more chance at a score on its final drive of the first half. The Panthers drove down to the Trojans’ 3-yard line thanks to 45 rushing yards from Sterling Stotts on two carries, but Triopia batted down a pass attempt on 4th and goal from the 3 to halt the scoring chance.
“Triopia is a great program and they’ve been a great program for a long time, and they came out and played extremely physical,” Dixon said.
The Panthers never had another good look at a score. Quarterback Blake Eyler suffered an injury in the first half and wasn’t able to dress for the second half, with Waddill replacing him behind center. That only expounded the adversity Central faced, with the team losing a large chunk of players to quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 at the beginning of the week.
“It wasn’t the way we wanted to start Monday, but the guys did OK,” said Dixon, who had most of his starters but was limited in substitution options. “It’s the first time I think I’ve coached with just 19 guys all week in practice, then it’s never good when your starting quarterback goes down. Brody came in and did a nice job, we just couldn’t get other things going.”
The turnover bug bit the Panthers as well. Triopia forced four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles, with Isaac Strubbe picking off a Waddill pass on the final offensive play of the game for the Panthers.
“We had some turnovers, which we haven’t done all year,” Dixon said. “We got a few stops down the stretch, but we were behind the eight-ball there.”
Stotts led Central in rushing with nine carries for 67 yards, but all-stater Rossmiller was held to just 21 yards on nine carries. Moore carried 25 times for 93 yards and a score for Triopia.
Even with all the adversity, it still took a last-minute touchdown for the Trojans to pull out the win.
“They really grinded it out,” Brockhouse said. “Coach Dixon does a great job. Those boys are fundamentally sound. When you think you can tweak something to beat his defense, he just turns around and counters you.”
It will take some more creative practice and scheming for Dixon to prepare the Panthers for next Friday’s game at Beardstown, with the 25 players on quarantine not scheduled to return until Friday at the earliest, but Dixon just chalks that up to more adversity his team has to face in this already-adverse season.
“That’s all we can do,” he said. “Like we told them on Monday, nothing is guaranteed. We dodged a little bit of a bullet with it just being 25 guys down or whatever, but we’ve got to just figure it out. You’ve got to roll with the punches. There’s no excuses, we had the guys we needed to be successful today but we just didn’t get it done.”