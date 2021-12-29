BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Coach Kevin Meyer’s team was short-handed.
But it didn’t matter.
The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders were ready to go.
QND used blazing starts in each half to power past East Dubuque 57-45 on Wednesday afternoon in the State Farm Holiday Classic.
Notre Dame improved to 7-5 overall in boys’ basketball play and advances to Wednesday night’s fifth-place game against Aurora Christian.
East Dubuque fell to 5-3.
Seventh-seeded QND prevailed despite missing starters Jackson Stratton and Braden Sheffield because of injury and illness.
“It was a good win against a really good ballclub,” Meyer said. “Our guys really stepped up and we had great leadership.”
Junior Blake Bozarth hit four 3-pointers and led the Raiders with 16 points. Junior Jake Wallingford contributed 14 points for QND.
Notre Dame came out strong against East Dubuque, building a 9-3 lead before holding a 16-7 advantage after the opening quarter.
The Raiders widened the gap to 15 points in the second quarter before taking a 27-19 lead into halftime.
QND scored the first nine points of the second half on its way to building the lead to 18 points.
Jake Hoyt’s trey and Alex Connoyer’s putback gave the Raiders a 41-23 advantage midway through the third quarter.
After East Dubuque closed within 10, Calvin Lavery’s putback gave Notre Dame a 43-31 lead entering the final quarter.
Notre Dame is looking to finish 3-1 at this event.
“Our guys have really, really battled,” Meyer said. “I'm super proud of how they bounced back from a tough loss. We’ve played with great energy and now we just need to keep it going.”
