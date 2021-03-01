CHATHAM, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team got some good news on Monday, finding out leading scorer Abbey Schreacke’s ankle injury suffered against Winchester West Central on Saturday wasn’t as bad as feared and she could return to the team before the end of the season in two weeks.
“We might get her back a little sooner than later,” Raiders coach Eric Orne said.
QND still has some time until that happens, however, so it will have to find a way to succeed until the return of their sophomore star. In their first game without Schreacke on Monday night, the Raiders struggled offensively against Chatham Glenwood to a 49-24 loss.
“Tonight was tough,” Orne said. “We’ve got some adversity we’re going through but the kids played extremely hard tonight so as a coach I was proud of them.”
The Titans took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers from Anna Chambers and Makenna Yeager and the game snowballed from there. By the end of the first quarter, Chatham Glenwood held a 13-2 lead before QND sophomore point guard Lia Quintero sunk a three at the buzzer to make it 13-5.
Four more 3-pointers in the second quarter helped the Titans take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
“They shot the ball extremely well I thought in the first half and that gave us an uphill battle, but our kids hung in there,” Orne said.
Quintero had eight of the Raiders’ 13 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 10 points, the only QND player to reach double figures. With Schreacke and Blair Eftink out, Orne sees these next few games as an opportunity for Quintero to expand her role.
“For future Lady Raider basketball, as our point guard she is getting valuable experience and some of the hardship she’s battling through will show up,” Orne said. “Maybe not in the box score, but certainly it’s good for our program for years to come.”
Turnovers were an issue all game, particularly in the first half with QND (7-4) giving it up 15 times and the Titans caplitalizing for 15 points. The problem for Orne was his team trying to do too much to fill Schreacke’s absent shoes.
“We need to know our limitations, I think that’s the most important thing,” Orne said. “Know our limitations, try to get better each day in practice and keep working hard.”
Yeager led the Titans with 14 points, including four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. After going scoreless in the first half, Lindsey Fischer picked up her game with seven points in the second half for QND, and she led the Raiders with five rebounds.
“She did a nice job,” Orne said. “It was certainly a confidence builder game for her.”
QND returns home on Wednesday to face Macomb for the West Central Conference championship, and with Schreacke still slated to be out Orne will take all the confidence for his team he can get.
“Obviously we’re in the grind right now and we don’t want to be grinded,” Orne said. “We have to find a way to keep going and keep fighting through. That’s what Lady Raider teams have done in the past and I really think these girls have some confidence coming out of tonight.”