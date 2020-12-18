PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys wrestling team had far from a typical home opener against North Callaway on Friday evening.
Several of Palmyra’s top wrestlers did not compete, spectators were limited and multiple new coronavirus safety precautions were put in place.
“It was way more quiet than normal in here,” Panthers coach Josh Buatte said. “I think having to wear masks kind of threw some of the kids for a loop in the first meet of the year, and it was little bit different overall.”
The precautions and missing competitors proved to be too much for the Panthers to overcome, as the Thunderbirds walked away with 62-18 victory.
Despite the loss, Buatte said it felt good to see his team wrestle in the first home meet.
“You just don’t know when your last match is going to be, especially in a year like this,” Buatte said. “So, we just want to get as many matches as we can in.”
While wins were few and far between, Panthers 106-pounder Kaden Crane did open up the dual with a pinfall victory over North Callaway’s Cashton Holloway.
“(Crane) goes out there and he is going to do what he can do, and he’s going to put forth his full effort,” Buatte said. “He’s one of the leaders on the team and is going to go out there and lead by example.”
The Thunderbirds bounced back in the second match, with Palmyra’s Audrin McElvain falling in a 15-1 decision at 113. Back-to-back forfeits at 120 and 126 gave North Callaway a 17-6 lead.
In the 132-pound match, Riley Humphrey defeated Palmyra’s Brayden Stevens in a tight 2-0 decision, then the Thunderbirds won the next two matches by falls. Three more forfeits put North Callaway ahead 50-6, then North Callaway 182-pound wrestler Josh Selby defeated Palmyra’s Jayden Sharrow by fall. The next three matches were also decided by forfeit, with the 195 match going to the Thunderbirds and the 220 and heavyweight matches going to the Panthers.
Crane might have been the only Palmyra wrestler to record a win against an opponent, but Buatte doesn’t believe that is a good representation of his team’s abilities.
“It didn’t really show that much tonight, but they are very hard workers,” Buatte said. “The ones that did wrestle tonight were our younger group ... and they are still going out and giving it their all. That’s all you can really ask.”
Notable wrestlers not competing for Palmyra Friday night include defending state champion Collin Arch, state runners up Ross Arch and Weston King, and stalwarts Luke Triplett and Hayes Miller.
Buatte hopes to get some of those standouts back in his lineup the next couple of weeks.
“You never know what’s going on or what injuries might lead to,” Buatte said. “Some of the ones ... who weren’t in the lineup tonight definitely make an impact when they are in there.”
Friday’s match was the first of three matches in four days for the Panthers.
On Saturday, both the Palmyra boys and girls wrestling teams will travel to Timberland for a quadrangular meet that also includes Christian Brothers and Francis Howell. The boys match starts at 10 a.m. and the girls match begins at noon.
On Monday, both teams will travel to Trenton for a 5:30 p.m. meet.
“It’s pretty back-to-back-to-back, which is kind of nice,” Buatte said, “because after that, they will have a nice break with Christmas.”