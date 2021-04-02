QUINCY — Dayson Croes knows his family in Aruba is continually watching the livestream of Quincy University baseball games.
So when the senior third baseman gets the chance to send a little love home, he takes full advantage.
Such an opportunity arose in the first inning of Friday’s doubleheader against Truman State.
After Hawks catcher Jacob Kalusniak singled to lead off the bottom of the first and took second on a passed ball, Croes blasted a home run to right field. He celebrated at home plate with his teammates, then looked up to the QU Stadium press box and with his left hand signed “I love you” to his family.
“I was pointing to the camera,” Croes said. “I know my family back home is watching. So I always point to them so they know, ‘Hey, that’s for you.’”
He and the Hawks had ample chances to let the Croes family know how good things were going.
The Hawks collected 27 hits, including 10 for extra bases, in beating Truman State 9-2 and 19-6 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play to run their winning streak to five straight games. They will go for the series sweep at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with freshman right-hander Kobe Essien scheduled to start.
Should he get the kind of run support the first three starters did, Essien should be able to pitch relaxed.
The Hawks (13-6, 10-5 GLVC) have scored 40 runs in the series and have worn out the Bulldogs’ pitching staff. In the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader, Truman State hurlers tossed 134 pitches in the first three innings and 185 pitches overall.
Through 21 innings in the series, the Bulldogs have used eight pitchers and thrown 491 pitches. Conversely, the Hawks have thrown 359 pitches.
Yet, the Bulldogs (0-19, 0-11 GLVC) have struck out 38 times and the Hawks only 14.
“I thought we did a good job not expanding the zone, working counts, not making easy outs,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “We made them work for it, and we scored a whole lot of runs doing it.”
Everyone got involved, too.
In the first game, seven of the nine starters collected at least one hit with Croes going 4 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Three others – Lance Logsdon, Michael Nielsen and Gino D’Alessio — had two hits apiece with Logsdon blasting a grand slam in the five-run second inning.
In the second game, Quincy scored 18 runs in the first three innings with Nolan Wosman hitting a two-run homer in the first inning and Justin Eads drilling a three-run homer to left field during the seven-run second inning. All nine starters reached base and scored at least one run.
Wosman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Croes and D’Alessio each had two hits.
It had every batter going to the plate expecting to hit the ball.
“They should, if they’re not,” Wosman said. “Especially on a day like today (with the wind blowing out to left field), your thought process should be to hit the ball hard and put it in play.”
They wasted no time doing that, scoring four runs and collecting eight hits in the first inning of the two games combined.
“With teams like this, it’s good to always get ahead early, keep them down and not give them any hope or chances,” Croes said. “It was nice to set a tone for the team and ride it out.”
The ride turned out to be filled with plenty of power and contact.
“Once someone starts something good, everybody is like, ‘Now it’s my turn,’” Croes said. “We just keep passing it on.”