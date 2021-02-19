GALESBURG, Ill. — Quincy High School boys basketball coach Andy Douglas was pleased with the way his squad performed Friday night in a Western Big Six Conference affair against Galesburg.
Although it ended with 64-50 loss to the Silver Streaks, the Blue Devils made strides in terms of their tenacity and competitiveness.
That will have to be replicated Saturday when they play host to Sterling at Blue Devil Gym.
“After tonight, I feel a hell of a lot better. It’s night and day from the past three games we’ve played until now,” said Douglas, whose team fell to 0-5 and matched the 2018-19 team for the worst start in program history. ”If we can build on this, it’s going to be interesting to see what type of resolve we have tomorrow. We’ve got a good Sterling team coming in.
“We will see how we respond, but I really liked our effort tonight.”
Quincy was pumped up early against sixth-ranked Galesburg (4-0, 4-0 WB6), and thanks to a pair of buckets from senior forward Ian Richardson, the Blue Devils led 4-0 with 5:49 left in the first.
Galesburg senior Eric Price scored with 5:01 left in the quarter, and Quincy was up 4-2. From there, the Blue Devils went on an 8-0 run and led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought our energy was phenomenal,” Douglas said. “We executed what we needed to on the defensive end.”
The Streaks went on a 10-0 run to open the second quarter, and they took a 17-13 lead with 5:41 left. The rest of the stanza was back-and-forth, and the game was tied at 23 at the half.
“I thought our execution wasn’t as great as it needed to be,” Douglas said of the second quarter. “Their pressure forced us into rushing some things. Instead of trusting our offense, we kind of strayed away from it and that was the difference there.”
Galesburg outscored Quincy 20-15 in the third quarter, and junior Brady Rupert did all he could for the Blue Devils in the timeframe. He scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the third.
“He stepped in and played with confidence, and that’s what we need from a guy like him who has had a lot of varsity experience,” Douglas said. “Our guys need to see those players step up, and Brady was one of them.”
The Streaks headed into the fourth quarter with a 45-38 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“I thought the difference in the game was the physicality, the physicality on the glass,” Douglas said. “In the first half, we gave up eight, nine, 10 offensive rebounds, and when you’re playing a team like this that finishes so well against contact, you’re going to be behind, but we were able to still keep it a tie game going into the half.”
Jeremiah Talton and Richardson each finished with nine points, and Richardson also had nine points for the Blue Devils.
“We were focused on Talton the entire game,” Streaks coach Ryan Hart said. “We got lost on Rupert a couple of times, and he was able to knock down some shots. Again, once anybody gets some rhythm they’ve got something going on. It’s not that we couldn’t stop him. He actually hit a couple of decent 3s with hands up on him.
“You have to give credit to him for making the plays and doing what he needed to do.”
Price had 17 points to lead Galesburg. Junior guard Dre Egipciaco finished with 17 points, and senior guard Demarco Harden chipped in 12 points for the Streaks.