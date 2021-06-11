PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — It felt like deja vu all over again.
Less than two minutes into Friday night’s Class 1A sectional championship, the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team snared the lead as Lia Quintero ran onto a ball from Ellie Peters, beat one defender and buried her shot.
It was reminiscent of the start against the Cardinals two-and-a-half weeks ago when Quintero scored four minutes into the game.
The problem that time was the Raiders didn’t follow through, settling for a 1-0 victory.
The difference this time is they became relentless. Peters scored on a blast from 30 yards out less than four minutes before halftime, QND overwhelmed Plains in the second half of a 7-0 victory that secured the 11th sectional championship in program history.
“That last game, we kind of got stuck and didn’t finish how we normally would,” said Peters, the senior midfielder. “I think we did just that this time. We finished.”
It moves the Raiders a step closer to another state trophy.
QND (17-1-1) will face Normal U-High (14-6) in the Class 1A super-sectional at 6 p.m. Monday at Bloomington High School. The Pioneers beat Herscher 4-0 in their sectional championship.
“It’s important for us to get our rest, let our bodies recuperate and hydrate a lot,” Peters said. “It was super, super hot. (QND coach Mark Longo) started reminding us several days ago to drink tons of water and eating right and getting our bodies right in preparation of playing in this heat.
“Over the next couple of days, we have to do just that.”
The forecast calls for high temperatures in the 90s, which puts a premium on depth and bench production. The Raiders’ bench is limited, but the shared offensive production against the Cardinals is a positive sign.
Quintero netted a hat trick, while four others scored goals.
“We had other people finish and score, which is really important,” Peters said. “Getting other people involved is a really important tool to have coming into our game Monday.”
So is the quick strike mentality.
Peters’ goal right before halftime ensured QND would have the momentum returning to the field for the second half, and just three minutes in, the Raiders scored. Off a restart, Avery Keck connected with her sister, Anna, who slotted the shot into the goal for a 3-0 edge.
“At halftime, we talking about making sure you’re staying back and playing defense,” Longo said. “Even if we don’t score, if we don’t give up a goal, we weren’t going to lose. But the biggest thing I stressed was if there was a goal to be scored, let’s score the first one.
“I knew it would take the wind out of their sail.”
Almost on cue, it happened.
“You could see it,” Longo said. “We scored our third goal and before you knew it we had out fourth and we had our fifth and it was on.”
The Raiders knew they needed it to conserve some energy.
“Scoring again reminded us we have the ability to make it less intense of a game,” Peters said. “We just needed to get the mindset right. Once that second goal went in, we kind of realized that and came through in the second half.”
Two minutes after Keck’s goal, a Sophie Gramke shot was punched out and corralled by Quintero, who buried the shot. Gramke headed in a Quintero corner kick midway through the half, and Quintero hit a shot from 20 yards out for a 6-0 lead.
Bella Douglas added the final goal.
“That third goal kind of lit their fire and they were after it,” Longo said.