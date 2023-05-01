HANNIBAL, Mo. -- It was a memorable night for Hannibal in the final regular season game at Veterans Soccer Park.
Most importantly, Hannibal earned a 8-0 win over Fulton to stay perfect in the North Central Missouri Conference.
"You definitely want to make sure on senior night that you are going to send them out with a win," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "On a night like this, they were able to play some spots they don't normally get to play out there. Just enjoying the night and having fun."
Hannibal recognized two of its seniors prior to the game -- defenders Gracie Martin and Grace Hiles.
"Soccer has meant a lot for me," Hiles said. "I do band and academic team, so this is my main physical sport. Over the last four years with rotating girls through, I just really love the atmosphere each new group of girls brings to this team. It's been nice growing with this team."
Martin was a first team All-Conference selection during the previous two seasons, but suffered a knee injury during her junior season.
Martin had to miss softball and basketball season, instead competing in swimming over the winter as she finished her rehab in time for soccer.
"It's going good," Martin said. "I still have times when I get scared going for it, but the recovery's been good. I'm looking forward to keeping it healing and get stronger as time goes on."
Hill said Martin has picked up her game as the season has went on after coming off injury.
"Gracie has been somebody who's had that experience playing," Hill said. "So she's that leader in the back that just understands the game really well. Has done a great job for us for three years."
Hiles was new to soccer when she joined the team freshman year and was a raw player.
"The thing that's been so rewarding for Gracie Hiles is that she's stuck with it and has worked so hard to get to that point that she can get out there on the field," Hill said. "She's been invaluable for us this year at that outside back spot."
Both players missed their freshmen season with the covid cancellation, but were on varsity for their sophomore seasons.
Martin was an immediate starter, while Hiles started as a backup before emerging into a starting role. Both players formed the backbone of Hannibal's defense this season.
"It's just really exciting and I just like the atmosphere," Martin said of senior night. "I just know it's nice to be honored for my last four years for playing on Hannibal High School soccer."
Another big moment was when sophomore forward Abbie Martin broke Bella Falconer's single season record with her 48th goal, an even more special moment for her older sister, Gracie Martin.
"I'm really happy for her," Martin said of her younger sister. "She's been trying really hard this season to break that record and she's been working hard on and off the field. I'm just really proud of her. Can't wait to see what else she can do. She can do about anything."
Abbie Martin had one assist and four goals, with her final goal clinching the game and breaking Falconer's record.
Sophomore forward Ashley Davis had two goals and three assists.
Freshman midfielder Kegan Greening scored one goal and had one assist.
Freshman defender Matti Harvey scored one goal.
Sophomore midfielders Macy Behrens and Addie Wright each had an assist.
It was the sixth straight shutout, and 12th overall, for the Hannibal defense and goalkeeper Ava Turner.
"I lover what our goalies do," Hiles said. "The goalies are a huge part of our team. As a defender, we rely heavily on them."
Up next for Hannibal (15-6, 9-0) is a road game against conference foe Marshall (13-3) at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Hannibal defeated Marshall 4-3 in its previous meeting on March 28, at Veterans Soccer Park.
"Marshall is the team that's given us the most trouble in conference the past couple of years," Hill said. "The close game we had with them earlier in the season, we don't fell like we played our best but we definitely know we got some players who can go there and score. They made us work for everything we got in that last game."
Hannibal will have three days to practice in preparation for its hopes to finish the conference season undefeated.
"We are going to start practicing on our grass field over there, so we can get used to (Marshall's) grass," Martin said. "Then we are going to work on our passing and through balls, so we can rely set up a good goal."
