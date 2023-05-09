Bainter signing.JPG

Barry Western senior Skylar Bainter, second from right, is surrounded by her family after signing her national letter-of-intent to play softball for Briar Cliff University on Tuesday morning.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

BARRY, Ill. -- Barry Western senior Skylar Bainter signed her national letter-of-intent to attend and play softball for Briar Cliff University on Tuesday.

Bainter will major in nursing at Briar Cliff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.