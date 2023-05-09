BARRY, Ill. -- Barry Western senior Skylar Bainter signed her national letter-of-intent to attend and play softball for Briar Cliff University on Tuesday.
Bainter will major in nursing at Briar Cliff.
"I just really love the coaches there and the girls there gave off great energy," Bainter said. "I just felt at home. The nursing program was pretty great, too."
During her junior season, Bainter was an All-State pitcher and has been the Wildcats ace in the circle this season.
However, Bainter will not be pitching at Briar Cliff -- she will be playing the middle infield.
"I love playing shortstop and it's probably my favorite (position)," Bainter said. "I like pitching too. It's just not what I want to do, but I do it for the (Barry Western High School) team."
Bainter's softball career at Barry Western didn't really get started until her junior season due to the 2020 season being canceled because of coronavirus and injuries her sophomore year.
Bainter battled back from a torn labrum to come back midway through the 2022 season.
"To come back off an injury and still make All-State is amazing," said Western head coach John Skirvin. "I'm sure she'll get those same votes this year, not to assume too much. She's a great player and an unbelievable individual. She takes the young girls under her wing, teaches them how to play the game and helps us anyway we need it."
Besides being a top-notch pitcher, Bainter is also a solid shortstop.
"We have a few other girls who throw as well, so when they are in the circle she moves to her natural position at shortstop," Skirvin said. "She's extremely quick and has an extremely quick release. She knows her position. She know where to be at all times and what's going on."
Bainter is also an excellent hitter.
"Offensively, whatever she hits, she hits hard," Skirvin said. "She puts the barrel on the ball. She's got the ability to drive the ball out of the ballpark."
After falling to Brown County in last season's Class 1A regional championship game, Bainter hopes to close out her high school career with a regional crown.
Bainter said she likes how tight-knit the team is and the energy in the dugout.
"We just want to keep going no matter what," Bainter said. "We've had a few rough seasons and rough games, but we kept going and are trying to get as good as we can for the postseason."
