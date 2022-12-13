HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Moberly's long-range shooting and pressure defense was too much for Hannibal on Tuesday night at Korf Gymnasium.
The Lady Spartans ended a four-game winning streak for Hannibal, defeating the Lady Pirates 57-35.
"We started off slow," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "We fell into what they wanted to do. Which was they wanted to speed us up and force a lot of turnovers and they did. They were making shots and they were hot from the jump."
Moberly came out firing in the first quarter, draining four 3-pointers with Grace Billington connecting with three of them behind the arc.
By the end of the first quarter, Moberly took a commanding 25-5 lead.
The Moberly defense stifled Hannibal in the second quarter, limiting the Lady Pirates to only three points. Moberly would take a 41-8 lead to halftime.
Hannibal picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 27 of its 35 points in the final two quarters.
"In the second half, we showed a lot of fight and kept getting after it," Gaines said. "Which I was extremely proud of them."
In the fourth quarter, Hannibal got a spark from the bench by freshman Malia Stolte, who scored seven points.
"Malia came off the bench and she's a heck of a defender," Gaines said. "I absolutely love what she can do on the floor. I look forward to her being here for awhile. She's a freshman and she didn't shy away from the moment. She showed up and played really good defense."
Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield was the team's leading scorer with 11 points.
"Mariah had a good game," Gaines said. "She did everything I needed her to do. She was being extremely aggressive and attacking and trying to set ourselves up to spark our team. She was doing a good job of trying to be a leader."
Billington was Moberly's leading scorer with 20 points. Junior Asa Fanning put up 12 points for Moberly, while Anyja Hayes added 10 points.
Hannibal (5-2) will host Mexico (2-1) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"We got to use Thursday to rebound," Gaines said. "What we've done so far shouldn't be overlooked because of a bad loss. It happens. The ball doesn't bounce the right way sometimes. We just got to learn from it and move on."
While Tuesday's loss was disappointing, Hannibal has been making progress this season. The Lady Pirates have already won as many games as they did the previous two seasons combined last Friday with five wins.
"It's not something I want to rest my hat on, but it is amazing," Gaines said. "Two years combined, we only won five. Last Friday, we were able to hit five wins. So that's a major (accomplishment) program-wise and we are going in the right direction."
