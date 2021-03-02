O’FALLON, Mo. — Playing in its first sectional game in seven seasons, the Palmyra boys basketball team knew Tuesday’s showdown with O’Fallon Christian in the Class 3 Sectional 5 game would not just be their toughest task of the season, but one of the hardest they’ve faced as a group.
It turns out that assumption was right.
The Eagles raced out to a 6-0 lead after back-to-back turnovers to start the game for the Panthers, and the game snowballed from there. By the end of the first quarter, Christian held a 17-6 advantage. By halftime that gap grew to 39-17, eventually leading to a 65-43 victory for the Eagles.
“They were just the better team, that’s all there was to it,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said.
O’Fallon Christian (20-5) will face Monroe City (25-2) in the Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday in Monroe City, Mo.
Turnovers were the killer in the first quarter, with the Panthers giving it up nine times in the first eight minutes. Palmyra (14-9) settled down in the second quarter with just three turnovers and they started to turn it on offensively with 11 points, but the Eagles were able to extend their lead thanks in part to four 3-pointers in the frame, two each from Raymond Horry and Tank Billings.
“They have four guys that average in double figures and two of them are pretty special players,” Wood said. “We kind of slowed them down there at the end of the first quarter, but in the second quarter they just caught fire. That was kind of our gameplan. If they were going to beat us they’d have to do it from 20-25 feet, and they did.”
The Eagles hit 10 threes as a team, and they were led by 15 points from Roddy Alexander.
At halftime the Panthers knew a win was unlikely, but they could control how they went out at the very least.
“The kids responded and came out of halftime and we scored on the first two possessions,” Wood said. “They didn’t quit, they could have folded up and it could have gotten really, really ugly but our kids battled and we ended up losing by 22. Our kids kept playing, they didn’t quit.”
Senior Zane Meyers led the halftime charge with a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, and he hit another pair of triples in the fourth quarter on his way to a team-high 14 points, all in the second half. Meyers’ effort in the second half as well as fellow seniors Aaron Stamper, Abe Haerr and Quad Plunkett made Wood proud even in their exit from the program.
“It just speaks to what kind of kids they are. They’re just competitors,” Wood said. “They won football district, made it all the way to the final four in football, then here they go and win districts in basketball. A lot of these guys are going to have a chance to win a district in baseball, how many kids can say that?
“I hate to see them go as a coach, but I am very proud to have that opportunity to coach them.”
Junior Alex Loman also scored all of his seven points in the second half, with five coming in the third quarter, and freshman Bear Bock scored nine points to finish behind Meyers. While the Panthers lose a strong senior class, Wood believes the cupboard is far from bare.
“Our juniors tonight played really well off the bench,” Wood said. “Loman, his last two or three games were his best games of the year. We’ve got some quality kids coming back and something to build around with Bear running the show.”
While the season comes to an unceremonious end, Wood is still proud of the accomplishments of his team this season.
“We would have really liked to get to the next game, just like every other team, but I told the guys after the game, ‘You made your mark. Nobody is ever going to take this district championship away from you,’” Wood said. “These kids battled some adversity, more so than I have probably ever coached.”