KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Not much went right for Quincy University in the first half of Saturday's football game against Truman State at Stokes Stadium, with the Hawks finding themselves shut out at halftime and down by four touchdowns.
It was too big of a deficit to overcome, with the Hawks losing the fourth straight game and Truman State coming away with a 49-28 victory.
Turnovers hurt the Hawks, with quarterback Tionne Harris being intercepted three times. Harris would go 18-for-30 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
The Quincy University defense also had a tough time containing Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Hair, who threw four touchdown passes in the first half. Hair was efficient all day long, going 20-for-25 for 325 yards and five touchdowns.
The Hawks would finally get their offense going in the second half, with Tremayne Lee running in a one-yard touchdown in QU's first possession of the third quarter.
Nolan would throw his fifth touchdown pass in Truman State's next possession, which was Dante Ruffin's second touchdown reception.
Harris then threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Hardin, but the Bulldogs would answer back with another touchdown in their next possession.
The Hawks scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Harris ran in a 16-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and closed out the game with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Lawrence.
Lee was the leading rusher for the Hawks, as he had 19 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Hardin led the team in receiving with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Peyton Chappel was the leading tackler for the Hawks with 11 tackles, and also had a forced fumble. Melvin Brock had four tackles and a sack.
Quincy University (3-6) will host Southwest Baptist University in its next game on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.
