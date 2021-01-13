QUINCY — Anxious to see his team on the floor for the first time in 10 months, Quincy University men’s volleyball coach Gavin Mueller was hit with one overriding sentiment standing on the Pepsi Arena sideline Wednesday afternoon.
Let nothing go wrong.
“I was like, ‘OK, we’re actually playing. How can we not mess this up? How can we stay safe and not have any of these regulations be counted against us from a COVID standpoint?’” Mueller said.
Mueller needn’t worry. The Hawks did everything right.
“We look over at the scorer’s table and everyone is wearing a mask and I think, ‘Cool,’” Mueller said. “Once those jitters got out of the way, it was refreshing to just play.”
More encouraging, the Hawks played with purpose, poise and promise.
Senior outside hitter Omari Wheeler piled out 17 kills, senior setter Yoran Raymaekers dished out 30 assists and the Hawks overwhelmed Indiana Tech with an attack from every angle in a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 victory. It was the carryover of solid defense and improving offense Mueller had waited for since last season was interrupted.
The Hawks hadn’t played since a three-set sweep of Culver-Stockton College on March 5, 2020.
“It’s always a stressy one,” Raymaekers said. “It’s all new. But we won 3-0. That’s something to be happy about. We did our job.”
It’s the starting point no one was sure would ever come.
“We got our first game out of the way,” Mueller said. “We got our first win out of the way. We got our first look at adversity out of the way. We got our first hiccup from serve-receive out of the way. We got our first hiccups from serving out of the way.
“Any way you really look at it, we overcame something, and that’s what we were looking for.”
The Hawks also are looking for more options offensively, something sophomore outside hitter Michael Ladner, junior outside hitter Manuel Hernandez and sophomore outside hitter Eddie Jakubauskas should provide. Those three combined for 14 kills and four block assists.
“I feel I have several options at play,” Raymaekers said. “We were aggressive. We played very good. Let’s see how we do against some better teams, but this is a good result.”
When you have Wheeler to set in critical situations, you should feel good, too.
The second-team All-Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association selection hit at a .455 clip with just two errors in 33 attempts, and the Hawks plan to continue to feature him in the offense. The nice thing is he isn’t the only option.
“We’re working on not giving Omari 86 sets in one match,” Mueller said. “We’re looking to spreading the ball out a little bit. We did have a couple of serve-receive hiccups where we weren’t able to put the ball exactly where we want. We’re trying not to force the offense, but we’ve got to get a kill when we need a kill.”
And they need to play with the confidence and energy they showed Wednesday.
“Hopefully we can get in that rhythm and stay in that rhythm,” Mueller said.