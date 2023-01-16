PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra sophomore Marty Smyser III was on fire in the Panthers 79-34 win over Highland in the opening round of the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Tournament on Monday.
Smyser scored a game-high 35 points and set a new school record in 3-pointers in a single game with 11.
"(Smyser) did a great job," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "He's a good shooter and we've been working hard to get our guys to continue to get reps and get confidence. He's starting to come along now, and that helps everybody else's confidence."
In total, Palmyra drained 14 3-pointers, scoring 42 points from behind the arc.
Palmyra was in control from the start, taking a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and 35-14 lead at halftime.
Smyser saved his best for the second half, scoring 26 points off of eight 3-pointers to wrap up the game for Palmyra.
Panthers senior Bronson Juette added 11 points and junior Bear Bock contributed eight points.
Cougars senior Devin Stutsman scored a team-high 18 points. Junior Braden Logsdon added nine points.
Highland (0-12) will face Mark Twain (9-6) in the consolation semifinals at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Palmyra (12-4) will face Canton (9-7) in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We will watch tonight to see who we will play and we'll work on things we need to shore up," Rea said. "Then, which of the two teams we'll play, it will be more zone or more man defense that we'll have to go up against. We just got to keep working."
Lady Panthers thump Mark Twain in opening round
Palmyra's defense showed up to play in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament opener against Mark Twain on Monday.
The Lady Panthers held Mark Twain to just three points during the first half on its way to a 82-13 win.
Palmyra went on a 51-0 run from the first to third quarter, holding the Lady Tigers scoreless in the second quarter.
Palmyra junior Candra King scored a game-high 17 points. Sophomore Clare Williams contributed 13 points, while Sydney Compton racked up 10 points.
Lady Tigers freshman Marin Mallory led her team in scoring with four points.
Mark Twain (0-13) will face Highland (10-6) in the consolation semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Palmyra (13-3) will face Monroe City (7-7) in the tournament semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Monroe City upends Highland in tournament opener
No. 5 seed Monroe City played inspired defense and came away with a 41-31 win over No. 4 seed Highland in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Monday.
It was the second win over Highland this season for Monroe City, who previously defeated the Lady Cougars 40-39 in the Monroe City Tournament consolation final on Dec. 9.
"The first game went right to the end," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "They kind of follow the same game pattern. We got a little bit of a lead and they made some runs at you. I think we did a good job of being consistent with our pressure, and offensively we did a better job of taking care of the basketball.
Monroe City raced out to a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 25-14 lead by halftime.
The Lady Cougars came within six points during the fourth quarter, but would not get any closer.
Highland was unable to find any rhythm offensively.
"I think the bottom line is that we came in and we were soft," said Highland head coach Ashton Jaco. "We were not tough. Monroe City is very good defensively and they knocked us off our drive, bumped us as we were cutting and we responded sheepishly."
The Lady Panthers limited Highland senior Ansley Bringer to just eight points, which would lead the Lady Cougars in scoring.
Monroe City sophomore Mari Gares scored a game-high 15 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch to give the Lady Panthers a cushion.
Lady Panthers sophomore Audri Youngblood added 11 points, while Cahlin Chapman racked up seven points.
Big second half puts Canton over Mark Twain
Canton is moving on after defeating Mark Twain 67-47 in the first round of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament on Monday.
Although Canton went on a 11-0 run to start the game, Mark Twain narrowed Canton's lead to 27-22 by halftime.
Canton would out-score Mark Twain by a 20-point margin in the second half to secure victory.
Canton senior Evan Burbridge scored a team-high 21 points. Preston Brewer put up 15 points, while Kyle Frazier added 14 points.
Mark Twain sophomore Sam Northcutt led his team in scoring with 15 points.
QND falls in BCC Shootout
After winning both games in the BCC Shootout on Saturday, the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 79-71 on Monday afternoon.
BCC junior Cole Certa was too much for QND to handle, scoring 39 points and going 12-for-14 at the free throw line.
Raiders senior Alex Connoyer scored a team-high 22 points. Josh Bocke and Charlie Lavery both scored 19 points.
QND (12-7) will host Father Tolton in the Quincy Shootout at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Quincy girls defeat Abigndon-Avon
The Quincy girls basketball team won its third straight game on Monday, defeating non-conference foe Abingdon-Avon 53-27.
Blue Devils junior Leah Chevalier led the way in scoring with 12 points. Leila Dade racked up 11 points, while Taylor Fohey came away with 10 points.
Quincy (13-8) will host Springfield in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Illini West falls to Monmouth-Roseville
Illini West fell to Monmouth-Roseville 33-29 in a home girls basketball game on Monday.
Reagan Reed led Illini West in scoring with 10 points.
Illini West (14-11) will play at Quincy Notre Dame in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Hawks fall to nationally ranked Drury
No. 2 ranked Drury University was too much for Quincy University women's basketball, with the Hawks falling to Drury 87-49 at Pepsi Arena on Monday.
Emma Knipe recorded a double-double for QU, scoring 10 points and picking up 10 boards.
QU (7-10, 3-6) will play a road game against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
