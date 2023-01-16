PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra sophomore Marty Smyser III was on fire in the Panthers 79-34 win over Highland in the opening round of the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Tournament on Monday.

Smyser scored a game-high 35 points and set a new school record in 3-pointers in a single game with 11.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.