PEORIA, Ill. — The addition of an exhibition game against Bradley was designed to give the Quincy University women’s basketball team the chance for additional playing time in hopes it would create positive vibes heading into the two-week holiday break.
Ten quality minutes of defense to open the game did the trick.
The Hawks limited the Braves to 35 percent shooting from the field and without a 3-pointer in the first quarter Friday afternoon at Renaissance Coliseum, but Bradley’s size and length negated that.
The Braves grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter, made nine free throws and grabbed a 23-14 lead they were able to systematically extend to a 104-53 victory.
Quincy (0-6) shot 41.7 percent from the field in the first quarter, but was outrebounded 15-7. It was a theme Bradley carried to the end, outrebounding the Hawks 54-26. The Braves piled up 17 second-chance points and 52 points in the paint, compared to two second-chance points and 20 points in the paint for the Hawks.
Bradley led 51-30 at halftime and put the game out of reach by holding Quincy to nine points in the third quarter when the Hawks went 3 of 18 from the field and committed five turnovers.
Sophomore forward Marta Rivera led Quincy with 12 points, going 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Sarah Nelson had eight points as 13 different Hawks received playing time. Laney Lantz, the sophomore guard who is QU’s leading scorer at 20.7 points per game, was scoreless in 18 minutes, going 0 of 6 from the field.
The Hawks won’t return to the court until January when they play host to Southern Indiana at Pepsi Arena.