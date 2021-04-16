QUINCY — The men’s soccer team picked to finish 10th in the Great Lakes Valley Conference according to a preseason poll of the league’s coaches might be the team nobody wants to face in the postseason tournament.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder has given Quincy University that edge.
The Hawks finished the regular season with their third straight victory and sixth victory in their last seven games, beating Missouri S&T 2-1 Friday night at Allgood-Bailey Stadium to clinch home-field advantage in the first round of the GLVC Tournament.
Third-seeded Quincy (9-4-1) will face sixth-seeded Southern Indiana (7-5-1) on Monday at Legends Stadium. The start time is still to be determined. The Hawks lost 2-1 to the Screaming Eagles on the road March 12, but are 6-2-1 since then.
“We took care of business,” QU coach Mike Carpenter said. “We figured even with a loss, depending on other results, we could still be a top-four seed, but we didn’t let that matter. We took care of business and earned the No. 3 seed.”
In fact, the Hawks climbed into a second-place tie with maryville, but the Saints received the No. 2 tournament seed based on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Maryville beat Quincy 3-1 in the season opener.
Missouri S&T had an outside chance of earning the No. 8 seed for the eight-team GLVC Tournament with a victory and some other scenarios playing out, but Quincy withstood that challenge by attacking space and answering after the Miners scored the equalizing goal.
“They were a team desperate to get in,” Carpenter said. “That’s tough to play against. Our guys showed some resiliency.”
Cole Hayes gave the Hawks the lead in the 53rd minute when he stole errant Miners’ pass in the defensive backfield, pushed his defender wide, curled back and banged a shot between the keeper and the near post for a 1-0 advantage.
Missouri S&T tied the game in the 69th minute.
“We made a couple mistakes not stopping their penetration,” Carpenter said. “Our backs got a little too spread out, and they took advantage of it.”
Quincy had an answer.
QU senior midfielder Aubrey Reis won a ball cleared by the Hawks’ backline and flicked it forward to freshman striker Jack Rhead near midfield. Able to get inside his defender and down the ball, Rhead sidestepped a charging Miners goalkeeper and punched the ball into the net for the 2-1 lead.
“His physical stature gives him an advantage in those situations,” Carpenter said of Rhead. “That’s what you want in a target.”
The Hawks outshot the Miners 16-10 and held a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks, while QU goalkeeper Michele Barletta made two saves.