MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn left Friday night’s Class 3 District 7 championship game loss to South Callaway in character, aggressively going after an opponent.
Quinn’s storied high school career ended when she was called for her fifth foul with less than a minute to play in a disappointing 74-59 loss for the Panthers in the Class 3 District 7 girls championship game.
As she slowly made her way to the Monroe City bench, the Panthers faithful gave her a sustained standing ovation as she hugged coach Cody Leonard and her teammates.
South Callaway (20-2) came into the District final winning 15 of its previous 16 games, including a 79-43 dismantling of South Shelby in the district semifinals on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs came in with a simple game plan: outmuscle a tough Monroe City team and keep Quinn and her low-post counterpart, Haley Hagen, away from the basket.
“The word of the night was toughness. In the two days of practice to get ready for this game, we knew we had to keep the two big girls from getting inside,” South Callaway coach Daniel Burns said. “We stressed boxing them out. Our guards helped keep them outside.”
Quinn said the South Callaway strategy was evident from the opening tipoff.
“They had a game plan to keep our posts out of the paint and they did a very good job of that,” Quinn said. “That is what everyone has been trying to do us all year. They were successful.”
The Bulldogs rolled out to fast start, going up 6-0 within the first two minutes thanks to a smothering press defense and accurate shooting.
Monroe City ( 23-3) did not score until 5:43 left in the quarter when Quinn hit on one-of-two shots from the free throw line after being fouled by South Callaway’s 6-foot forward DeLaney Horstman.
“We just weren’t ready for the pressure they had on us,” Quinn said. “We just turned the ball over too many times. In the end, that is what got us.”
Monroe City’s first make from the field came on the next possession when senior Hallie Dyer hit on the first of five shots from 3-point range to make the score 6-4.
The Panthers would get no closer in the game as they had no answer for Hortsman, who scored 19 points on the night, while senior Paige Clubb poured in 27 points.
“When they get rolling, they are hard to stop. They get in the paint and they can score,” Burns said of Hortsman and Clubb.
Leonard wasn’t surprised by the explosiveness of the Bulldogs.
“We watched every one of their games all year. They are a really good team,” Leonard said. “They have two Division One players and a girl who is going to Columbia College. We knew from the beginning of the year they would be the best offensive team that we would play all year.”
After a weak first half on offense, which ended with South Callaway up by a 32-18 margin, the Panthers played a much better second half but could get no closer than a nine-point deficit for the remainder of the game.
“We knew we were going to have to play our best game of the year,” Leonard said. “We laid it all out there. They are just a tough team. We wish them well.”
Quinn finished the game with a team high 24 points, while Dyer had 20 points. Hagen poured in 13 points.
The game was the last varsity competition for Quinn, who plans to attend the University of Missouri this fall to major in nursing with no plans to pursue college sports.
“Looking back on everything, I am proud of what I have accomplished. I have put a lot of hours into sports. It is time to move on,” Quinn said.