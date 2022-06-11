QUINCY – After three years as the Quincy Grand Prix of Karting’s race director, Rick Fulks wanted to get back behind the wheel. The 58-year-old racing veteran has won five Quincy Grand Prix races, all before the event took its 17-year hiatus.
And even after over 20 years since his last race at South Park, Fulks hasn’t missed a beat.
Fulks took home first in the Ignite Masters sprint at South Park Saturday afternoon.
“It was good to be back up in the top step of the podium,” Fulks said. “I was a little nervous heading into the morning with the warmups and everything. Once I turned a couple laps, it all came back like riding a bicycle.”
Fulks had a nice qualifying session on the track, running a 1:17.414 lap time, good for starting second in Sunday’s Ignite Masters race.
Running alongside Fulks in the Ignite Masters race is Jeff Dolian who also had a good day at South Park.
In Saturday’s sprints, Dolian took home four top-five finishes, including a first-place finish in the Briggs Master sprint.
“We just had a solid day,” Dolian said. “We were fast and it’s always about being in the right position on the last lap and seeing if you can get a good run on the leaders. Getting the win on the last race of the day really topped it off for a successful day.”
Dolian captured a pole position on Saturday in the Margay Ignite class with a time of 1:16.769. Dolian also registered the fastest Ignite Heavy qualifying time at 1:18.494.
“It’s really helpful,” Dolian said. “You don’t want to be back more than three or four rows because it’s really hard to get through the field here at the park.”
Two other multi-top-five finishers were siblings Riley and Avery Scott with two apiece, including a first-place finish for Riley in the Briggs Heavy.
Avery also took home the pole position for Sunday’s Briggs Medium/Legends race with none other than her brother Riley starting right behind her.
“It’s going to be a fun race until about the white-flag lap and then it’s knives out for who gets to win so it’ll be a good day,” Riley Scott said.
Other top performers on Saturday included Ethan Arndt with an FK100 sprint race win and a pole position for Sunday’s Pro FK100 race. Phil Smith also had a nice day at South Park with two pole positions in the Pro Shifter 125/Masters class and the Pro Shifter Open.
Now as the highly-anticipated championship Sunday approaches, drivers like Fulks will look to win a Gussie, the top prize of the Quincy Grand Prix.
“We’re here to win, we’re here to fight and show that we belong up front,” Fulks said.
Championship Sunday will get underway Sunday at noon, starting with the Briggs Medium/Legends race. The presentation of the Gussies and other awards will begin around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.