MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City knew it had a tough matchup against No. 1 seed South Shelby in Wednesday’s Class 3 District 6 semifinal game.
The Lady Panthers were able to stifle the Lady Birds defensively, but just could not get any offense going.
The end result was South Shelby defeating Monroe City 42-16.
“I thought defensively we did what we wanted to do,” said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. “We kept them in the mid-40s. They just sped us up on offense and we could never get ourselves slowed down enough to run offense.”
The Lady Panthers struck first when freshman guard Meghan Hays drained two free throws a minute into the game.
Then, South Shelby went on a 16-0 run to close out the first quarter with the help of 3-pointers by junior shooting guard Kaylee Gaines, senior shooting guard Marisa Rubison and junior shooting guard Summer Hunolt.
Monroe City only managed one point in the second quarter with a free throw from freshman Audri Youngblood.
South Shelby also struggled to score in the second quarter, managing only five points. However, the Lady Birds took a 21-3 lead to halftime.
Monroe City sophomore guard Lucy Pratt opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but South Shelby would soon take control of the game.
The Lady Birds shut the door on Monroe City in the third quarter, scoring a total of 20 points with the help of three 3-pointers from Gaines to take a 41-10 lead to the fourth quarter.
“They are probably the best 3-point shooting team in the area,” Rung said. “I thought we did a good job of guarding the line for the most part, but they made just enough of them.”
Gaines would finish with 15 points and three rebounds for South Shelby.
Lady Birds freshman power forward Belle Roush scored 10 points and pulled down seven boards off the bench for South Shelby.
South Shelby (21-4) will play Palmyra (18-7) in the Class 3 District 6 championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Monroe City finishes the season with a 8-18 record, with Mackenzie Moss and Savannah Utterback graduating.
“For my first year of the program, you couldn’t ask for two better kids,” Rung said. “Not just kids that are play hard on the basketball court, but they are great kids. They are kids that our younger kids in our school can look up to. They gave me everything they had all year and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Moss and Utterback were the only players who had varsity playing time prior to this season and it was limited.
Rung hopes the experience the younger players gained this season will carry into next season.
“We threw a lot of freshmen and sophomores into the fire,” Rung said. “I thought we made big strides throughout the year. The kids were extremely coachable. They play hard and want to get better.”
