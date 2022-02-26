MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Palmyra had lost by double-digit points to South Shelby in two previous meetings before Saturday's Class 3 District 6 girls basketball championship game.
This time was different with Palmyra leading early and the game being close throughout.
Unfortunately for Palmyra, the end result was the same with South Shelby earning a 59-55 win.
Palmyra roared out to a 5-0 start with a 3-pointer from freshman Sydney Compton and a bucket from freshman Clare Williams.
The Lady Panthers increased their lead to 13-4 with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, with Williams adding four more points and Candra King scoring two buckets.
Turnovers were a problem for both teams early on, with South Shelby committing eight and Palmyra committing seven in the first quarter.
South Shelby freshman Belle Roush scored six points in the first quarter and junior Summer Hunolt drained a 3-pointer, with the Lady Birds narrowing Palmyra's lead to 17-12 going into the second quarter.
South Shelby continued to surge in the second quarter, with the Lady Birds and Lady Panthers exchanging leads.
Palmyra struggled to score early in the second quarter, but would pick up the pace as the quarter went on.
Lady Birds junior Miranda Patterson scored six points and Roush added four more in the second quarter, helping the Lady Birds score 18 points in the quarter to take a 30-29 lead to halftime.
A 3-pointer by South Shelby senior Emma Dovin gave the Lady Birds a 35-31 lead early in the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers would fight back with three straight buckets to take a 37-35 lead by the midway point of the third quarter.
The Lady Birds tied the game up with a bucket from Patterson and re-took the lead with a 3-pointer from Roush.
By the end of the third quarter, South Shelby was clinging to a 42-41 lead.
Lady Birds junior Hannah Wegman hit a 3-pointer and a bucket to help South Shelby take a five-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
Williams then answered with a 3-pointer of her own to get Palmyra within two points of the Lady Birds lead.
Roush made two big plays that sealed the deal for South Shelby late in the game, draining a 3-pointer to give the Lady Birds the lead back and a steal with just seconds remaining to end the Palmyra threat.
Roush would finish with a team-high 20 points for South Shelby. Wegman added 13 points and Patterson put up 11 points.
Compton led Palmyra in scoring with 15 points. Williams scored 13 points, while King added 11 points and senior Jansen Juette racked up eight points.
South Shelby (22-4) will play the winner of the Duchesne/Elsberry Class 3 District 6 title game in the Class 3 state sectionals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Francis Howell Central High School.
Palmyra finishes the season with a 19-8 record and will graduate Juette and Jaynee Durst.
However, the Lady Panthers will return a young nucleus of Compton, Williams, King, Taytum White and Ashley Bode next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.