HANNIBAL -- A difficult start to the season that tested their mental toughness and team chemistry followed by a resilient late season surge came to a disappointing end in the Class 3 sectional on Monday night when South Shelby lost a physical battle to Lutheran North 56-48.
The Cardinals had not tasted the sourness of defeat since late January and had rattled off eight consecutive victories with an average margin of victory of just over 18 points, Head Coach Kent Laughlin was proud of his team’s late season turnaround.
“We really turned our season around," said Cardinals head coach Kent O'Laughlin. "We were 3-7 after Christmas break, 4-9 after the Salisbury Tournament but these last six weeks we really started coming together. So hopefully we can build on that type of play in the future.”
Monday night would see their win streak put to the test against a Lutheran North team that has been playing solid basketball over the last two months with a record of 9-5 in January and February heading into the game.
So to no surprise was Monday night an intense down to the wire battle between the Cardinals and Crusaders.
The Crusaders made their presence felt right off the bat with a quick 11-4 start but the Cardinals fought back with South Shelby junior Chance Rainey knocking down back to back threes to tie the score up at 13 after the first quarter.
Rainey’s hot hand continued into the second quarter sparking a 18-2 run for the Cardinals after falling behind 11-4 early. Lutheran was able to stop the bleeding to close out the half with South Shelby leading 27-23 at halftime.
“During warmups I felt great, the team was looking good so when coach subbed me in I felt confident shooting the ball,” said Rainey.
Loose balls, no open looks, physicality and frustration on the offensive side was the theme of the third quarter for both teams as they fought to keep their seasons alive heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were going back and forth with Lutheran hitting a late three to retake the lead 40-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Cardinals sophomore Noah Wilt spoke on how tough that third quarter was and the challenges of Lutheran’s defense as the game went on.
“They really read the passes well and jumped to the ball and we were having a hard time scoring and took a lot of shots from the perimeter,” said Wilt.
Seeing an opportunity to seize momentum, the Crusaders offense caught back up with their defense as the Cardinals were struggling to defend the perimeter and score on the other end of the floor.
The Crusaders stretched their lead out to 50-37 after a series of three point shots and getting to the foul line as they attacked the Cardinals’ interior defense.
Wilt late in the fourth started to knock down some mid range jumpers and get to the line keeping South Shelby afloat followed by a late three by Rainey that cut the lead to 54-48.
But it was a little too late as Lutheran locked down South Shelby’s offense the final two minutes, closing out the game with a 56-48 victory.
O'Laughlin gave praise to Rainey and Wilt as they accounted for 30 of South Shelby’s 48 points.
“Chance and Noah really came on strong this year and they’ll be key leaders going forward as well,” said O'Laughlin. “Hats off to them but also to our team as a whole we had a good group of seniors leading us.”
It’s safe to say that the Cardinals will be strong once again moving forward as Coach O'Laughlin reflected on this season and how proud he was of their fight they displayed Monday night.
“I’m as proud as can be of this group of turning not only this season around but the culture around to get a district title and play a good Lutheran team down to the wire,” O'Laughlin said.
South Shelby ends the season with a 16-13 record and will graduate Jayden Baker, Trey Countryman, Case Ratliff, Landon West and Zaiden Wood.
Lutheran North (18-10) will face Cole Camp (22-7) in the Class 3 quarterfinals at 8 p.m. on Friday at Moberly Area Community College.
