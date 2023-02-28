HANNIBAL -- A difficult start to the season that tested their mental toughness and team chemistry followed by a resilient late season surge came to a disappointing end in the Class 3 sectional on Monday night when South Shelby lost a physical battle to Lutheran North 56-48.

The Cardinals had not tasted the sourness of defeat since late January and had rattled off eight consecutive victories with an average margin of victory of just over 18 points, Head Coach Kent Laughlin was proud of his team’s late season turnaround.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.