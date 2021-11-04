The Southeastern Lady Suns are Sectional volleyball champions.
The Suns defeated Hartsburg-Emden 26-24, 25-21 on Wednesday night in Abingdon.
SE overcame a 22-17 deficit and a 24-21 deficit in Set 1 to earn the close victory.
SE leaders:
Kills: Amanda Stephens and Taylor Wagner 10 each. Abbey McMillen 4
Assists: Ani Kerr 21
Digs: Summer Ramsey 8. Wagner and Stephens 6 each
Blocks: Stephens 3
Southeastern will face Newark on Friday in the Granville Super-Sectional.
