AUGUSTA, Ill. — Two decades ago, Tim Kerr stepped onto the court to coach in the state volleyball tournament for the first time.
And his Southeastern Lady Suns were victorious.
Southeastern prevailed in the first round of the eight-team, Class 1A state tournament in 2001.
“It was only two classes back then,” he said. “We came out and played well. We won our first match and then lost to Breese Mater Dei in the semifinals. Mater Dei ended up winning the whole thing We finished fourth.”
Now 20 years later, Southeastern has already clinched a top-four state finish. Illinois now has four classes for volleyball with four teams qualifying for state in each.
The Suns (38-2), ranked third in Class 1A, are aiming much higher.
Southeastern will battle a familiar opponent at state. The Suns will face No. 4 Springfield Lutheran in the second semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Redbird Arena in Bloomington. Champaign St. Thomas More and Freeport Aquin – ranked 1-2 in the state – will square off in the first semifinal at 9 a.m.
Southeastern knocked off two-time defending state champion Newark last Friday to advance to state in 1A.
“Of course, our goal is to finish first at state,” said Suns freshman Amanda Stephens, who had 19 kills against Newark. “We just have to play our hardest, do our best and play like us. We know we can play with anybody.”
Southeastern swept Springfield Lutheran earlier this season.
“We beat Springfield Lutheran in the championship match of a tournament,” Kerr said. “We beat them two straight in the third week of September. Obviously, a lot of things have changed for both teams since then. They’re a very good team and they’re dangerous. They are ranked fourth in the state for a reason.”
The Suns earned their school’s third state berth after previously qualifying in 1981 and 2001.
“I think we just have to go out and play with the same confidence we have been,” said Kerr, in his 25th season at Southeastern. “We feel like we have the ability to compete at this level. We are there for a reason and we deserve to be there. At the same time, that is a big gym and there are a lot of lights and a lot of fans. We just need to go out and relax and play the type of volleyball that got us here.”
Senior Taylor Wagner is another key contributor for Southeastern. She had 17 kills and 11 digs in the Super-Sectional on Friday.
“We’re hoping to at least get to the championship match,” Wagner said. “I think it’s pretty doable considering how much we’ve improved since the beginning of the season. We definitely have the potential to do really well. It’s really exciting to be going to state. We’re really looking forward to it.”
