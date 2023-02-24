McMillen signing.JPG

Southeastern High School senior Abbey McMillen, front center, is surrounded by family and coaches after signing her letter-of-intent to play volleyball for John Wood Community College during a ceremony at Southeastern High School on Wednesday.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Southeastern High School senior Abbey McMillen made a decision on her future on Wednesday, signing a letter-of-intent to play volleyball for John Wood Community College.

McMillen had her signing in front of friends, family, coaches, teachers and fellow students at a ceremony in the student lounge of Southeastern High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.