AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Southeastern High School senior Abbey McMillen made a decision on her future on Wednesday, signing a letter-of-intent to play volleyball for John Wood Community College.
McMillen had her signing in front of friends, family, coaches, teachers and fellow students at a ceremony in the student lounge of Southeastern High School.
"It was just the close vicinity and all of my friends can come see me play," McMillen said of her decision. "Just all of the things that I have learned about John Wood really pulled me in."
McMillen is undecided on her major, and is considering either sports management or business administration.
During her time at Southeastern, McMillen has been a three-sport athlete, also playing basketball and softball.
"Abbey has brought to us not only great play on the floor, but also great character and good leadership," said Suns volleyball head coach Tim Kerr. "She was just a good all-around kid for for years for us. She's been a varsity contributor since her freshman year. She's been some who has competed and succeeded at a high level for the past three years."
McMillen has picked up plenty of accolades during her high school volleyball career, making the All-Conference First Team and an honorable mention All-State selection.
Southeastern has also had plenty of success during McMillen's time with the team -- placing second in state in 2021 and making the Elite Eight in 2022.
"Her junior year when we went to state and got second place was kind of a dream season for us," Kerr said. "I think that all the memories we made going through that was super special. I had a daughter who was a senior on the team and just the relationship she had a setter with Abbey in the middle was very special."
Making the state tournament was McMillen's favorite experience of her high school volleyball career.
"(I'll remember) the great coaching staff here," McMillen said. "I'm happy that we made so many great memories. Just being able to play with the great teammates that I have and just being able to be successful."
McMillen will join a Blazers team that is led by head coach Scott Weston and assistant coach Jordan Boyer next fall.
"I have met the head coach and some of my future teammates," McMillen said. "I've played with some of them before and some of them will be new to me."
McMillen played middle hitter for the Suns and was a vital piece to their success.
"Obviously we are a pretty small school and she's not exactly a huge person, but she's someone who in our system has always been one of the taller kids," Kerr said. "So she plays in the middle and it utilizes her ability to hit the ball well around blockers. Also she's able to block herself and defensively she's very solid."
