The Southeastern High School volleyball team defeated Hartsburg 25-11, 21-25, 28-26 to win a Class 1A sectional title Wednesday night in Brimfield.
The Suns, the returning state runner-up, advance to face Sterling Newman in the Super Sectional on Friday in Lanark.
