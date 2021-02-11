SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Ethan Sparrow didn’t complicate his first varsity minutes this season by trying to do things he couldn’t or shouldn’t.
“I was trying to make the most of the opportunities I was given and do what I do,” Sparrow said. “That’s shoot the ball.”
His shot was as pure as anyone’s when the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team needed it to be.
Tied at 8 with Springfield Calvary with three minutes remaining in the first quarter Thursday night, Sparrow drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to kickstart a run of five straight successful possessions. He made another 3-pointer from the left wing during that stretch as the Raiders fashioned an 18-2 run to close the first quarter.
It was the momentum needed to carry QND to a 61-33 victory.
“Ethan’s got that mentality where it’s like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a look. I’ve found a window. I’m going to get the shot off,’” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “He took good looks. It was really big being able to step in and hit those first two. Now the defense has to extend a little bit, and it gave our guys in the middle a little more time and opportunity to get to the basket.”
Sparrow, a junior, didn’t play in the Raiders’ first three games, but with sophomores Jackson Stratton and Brayden Sheffield sidelined this week, Meyer told him Monday to be ready for anything to happen this week. Four minutes into the game it did.
He played a couple of defensive possessions before a kickout to the corner found him wide open for his first 3-pointer.
“It was a little nerve-racking,” Sparrow said. “Once things started going, it was good.”
It made the second 3-pointer easier to shoot.
“It took me a second to get the feel of it,” Sparrow said. “After that, it was comfortable.”
His teammates fed off his big shots as Ethan Kite and Alex Conoyer ran the floor for easy layins to finish off the 18-2 burst.
“Ethan stepped right into his first shot and knocked it down,” Meyer said. “That gave him confidence, and it instilled confidence in the guys around him.”
The Raiders kept the confidence high. They led 32-14 at halftime and were ahead by 27 points at the end of the third quarter.
“At one point we called timeout and told them, ‘Just because you’re up by 15, don’t lower your expectations,’” Meyer said. “We still had to defend. That’s part of the identity this team is finding. Thus far, we’ve done a pretty good job of defending and working on things we’ve talked about.
“We’ve taken a step forward, and now we have to keep doing that.”
And they’ve figured out everything starts on the defensive end.
“We knew we needed to grind it out and apply pressure on defense,” Sparrow said. “The offense and everything would fall into place from there.”
Grant Hyer led the Raiders with 12 points, while Ethan Kite and Jake Wallingford each added 10 points as the Raiders take a 3-1 record into Saturday’s matchup at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
“We’re going to put the time in at practice (Friday), go over film and be ready come Saturday,” Sparrow said.