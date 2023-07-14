Courtney Locke.jpg

File photo of Hannibal’s Courtney Locke (7) hammering the ball over the net during the Pirates game against Illini West at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal during the 2022 season.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- With volleyball season roughly six weeks away, Hannibal has been putting in the work over the summer.

Hannibal has been hosting summer volleyball league every other Tuesday, which has included area teams such as Illini West, Kirksville, Mendon Unity, Quincy Notre Dame and Southeastern.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.