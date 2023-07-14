HANNIBAL, Mo. -- With volleyball season roughly six weeks away, Hannibal has been putting in the work over the summer.
Hannibal has been hosting summer volleyball league every other Tuesday, which has included area teams such as Illini West, Kirksville, Mendon Unity, Quincy Notre Dame and Southeastern.
"I love it," said Hannibal middle blocker Courtney Locke. "The competition is so great here. I love that we get to play them before the school season so we can get to know them. I play with a ton of these girls during club, so it's fun to see them again."
The Lady Pirates hosted the third of four summer league nights on Tuesday, July 11.
"It's really good for us to have this league because a lot of these Illinois teams are really good, so they are really good competition for us," said Hannibal setter Ashlyn Hess. "Getting that chemistry together before the season starts is good practice for us."
Hannibal returns all but two players from last year's team, with First Team All-Conference selections Nora Hark (setter) and Kate Maune (outside hitter) graduating.
While Hark and Maune were key contributors during their time with Hannibal, there are younger players ready to step up.
"We've all been working in the offseason," Locke said. "All of the young girls are really good for their age. They play like they're older and it's really impressive."
Incoming seniors Locke, Hess and libero Lexi Wheelan were all All-Conference selections in 2022; giving Hannibal a solid foundation.
Hannibal also returns a pair of incoming junior outside hitters -- Abbie Martin and Mariah Mayfield.
Other varsity returners include middle blocker Emilia Bates, middle hitter Mia Ebers and McKenna Hull.
"It's pretty good for us since we only lost two seniors," Hess said. "We don't have as many spots (to fill) even though (Hark and Maune) were a big part of our program. It' good we have a lot of underclassmen with us."
There are several younger players ready to make the jump from JV to varsity.
"We have a couple of juniors that are coming up," Hess said. "Then, we have Malia (Stolte), a sophomore who's going to be setting for us. So that will be a big role to play and (Stolte) will be good. I think the more we play together, we'll get better together."
Locke pointed towards a pair of younger players making an impression.
"Allie Falconer is playing great right now, she is Bella Falconer's younger sister and she's playing great," Locke said. "Kegan Greening is playing great. She's really stepping up and it's just really surprising to see what they are doing this year."
Hannibal has been working on meshing together with its new group of players during summer practices.
"We've been doing a lot of ball control and touches," Locke said. "Knowing how to work together as a team. We have a lot of younger girls playing this year and we have a ton of freshmen and sophomores on our team, so just kind of learning how to play together."
Hannibal finished 21-11-2 last season, which was its best record since the 2018 season.
However, Hannibal fell to Parkway Central in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament last season, ending a streak of two straight district titles.
"We want to win conference again," Hess said. "Last year, we fell short of the district championship. So hopefully we can win that this year and that's one of our main goals. That wasn't the best thing, but it just drives us to have a better season this year."
