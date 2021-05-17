QUINCY
Blue Devils wallop Maroons for WB6 win
Instead of the standard film session last Saturday, Quincy High School girls soccer coach Travis Dinkheller decided to have the Blue Devils watch someone other than themselves.
So they observed and analyzed how other teams attack.
It seemed to hit home.
The Blue Devils capitalized on three quality scoring chances in the second half Monday night and walloped Moline 4-1 in rainy conditions at Flinn Stadium.
“It was our most complete effort of the season,” Dinkheller said. “In the offensive third, our forwards’ movement was good, and we attacked in layers. We really built up the attack. It’s some of the best I’ve seen from this group.”
Emma Obert gave the Blue Devils (4-4-3, 4-1 WB6) the lead in the first half after a ball was played to the left corner and swung back to the midfield. Obert buried a shot off the inside of the far post, and Quincy carried the 1-0 lead to halftime.
Addy Morrison made it 2-0 when she hammered a shot from distance in the first minute of the second half. Kenzie O’Brien created the third goal when she dropped a ball into a scrum in front of the goal and it ended up in the net. Breighlyn Thomas made it 4-0 with a shot from 25 yards out.
Moline’s Caroline Hazen spoiled the shutout by scoring with six minutes left in regulation.
“Our defense played solid and our goalkeeping was so good,” Dinkheller said. “I hated to see them lose the shutout.”
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.
Johnson third at Big Ten Championships
Quincy High School graduate Jordan Johnson, a two-time state champion in the discus, continued his success as a freshman at the collegiate level last weekend, finishing third in his event at the Big Ten Championships at Demirjian Park and helping the Iowa men’s track and field team win the conference crown.
Johnson was the only freshman to finish in the top eight in the discus with a toss of 56.8 meters. Penn State senior David Lucas won the event at 60.06 meters. Illinois senior Manning Plater, a Rushville product, was eighth with a throw of 52.8 meters.
“Jordan Johnson had a terrific day in the discus finishing on the podium in third place at his first outdoor Big Ten Championship and picking up huge points for the team,” Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said.
Johnson and the Hawkeyes next compete in the NCAA Western Regional May 27-29 in College Station, Texas.
BROOKINGS, S.D.
Pfeifer, Jackrabbits head to NCAAs
Hannibal product Olivia Pfeifer and the South Dakota State softball team won the Summit League Tournament championship last weekend and secured a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Jackrabbits (42-6) are one of four teams in the Fayetteville Regional, which is being hosted by the University of Arkansas.
South Dakota State opens against Stanford (31-20) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination regional.
Pfeifer, a junior outfielder, has played in 26 games this spring with eight starts. She appeared in three games in the Summit League Tournament as a pinch-runner or pinch-hitter.
QUINCY
Rhea makes another ace at Westview
A different club was used from a slightly different yardage, but the end result was the same – another hole-in-one for Dick Rhea on the par-3 15th hole at Westview Golf Course.
Earlier this month, Rhea used a 9-iron from 134 yards to make his ace. The shot was witnessed by Tom Reckers, Randy Hughes and P.J. Moody.
Last August, Rhea made an ace on the same hole, using an 8-iron from 135 yards. It was his fifth career ace.
QUINCY
Ward records hole-in-one at Westview
John Ward navigated the 140-yard, par-3 ninth hole at Westview Golf Course with one swing earlier this month, making a hole-in-one with a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Dave “Rocky” Rakers, J.B. Schwener and Brian Harris.
QUINCY
Ridder scores ace at Spring Lake
Paul Ridder used a 7-iron to record a hole-in-one on the 158-yard, par-3 ninth hole at Spring Lake County Club. Don Kelly and Bob Kroencke witnessed the shot. It was Ridder’s fourth career hole-in-one.