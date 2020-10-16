QUINCY
Pair of aces made on No. 4 at Westview
Two Quincy golfers used the same club from nearly the same distance to make a hole-in-one on the same hole at Westview Golf Course, albeit a day apart.
Tom Barnes made his ace on Oct. 8, using a 9-iron from 105 yards on the par-3 fourth hole. His shot was witnessed by Randy Royalty, Jim Shennick, Fred Case and Bill Demont.
The next day, Mark Sill made his ace on the fourth hole with a 9-iron from 107 yards. His shot was witnessed by Mike Cassidy, Joe Bliven and JB Schweiner.
SHERMAN, Ill.
QND’s Knuffman with top-15 finish
Quincy Notre Dame sophomore golfer Hana Knuffman capped her season with a 15th-place finish Thursday at the Class 1A Rochester Sectional at the Rail Golf Course. Knuffman shot a 91, finishing just three strokes out of the top 10.
Overall, QND finished sixth in the team standings, posting a 409 total. Brown County was seventh at 411.
Brown County’s Grace Groesch was the only other local golfer to break 100, finishing 27th with a 97. Kyndall Crim and Allison Prather shot 100 and 101, respectively, for the Hornets. Abbey Schreacke and Caroline Deters shot 103 and 104, respectively, for the Raiders.
BEARDSTOWN, Ill.
Quincy-St. Peter runners star at sectional
The Quincy-St. Peter girls junior high cross country team finished first at the Illinois High School Elementary sectional this week with five runners finishing in the top 10. Quincy-St. Peter scored 28 points, well ahead of second-place Macomb with 73 points.
It is the Quincy-St. Peters girls’ first sectional title.
Elcee Waters led Quincy-St. Peter with a second-place finish in 13 minutes, 25 seconds. Elaine Bozarth finished third in 13:30, while Meghan Spears was sixth in 13:59, Mia Coval was eighth in 14:12 and Makayla Patton was ninth in 14:17.
On the boys side, Quincy-St. Peter defended its sectional title with three runners in the top five and another in the top 10. Quincy-St. Peter finished with 28 points, while Havana was second with 58.
Joe Warning finished second in 11:24, Ben Brown was third in 12:04.7 and John Damm was fourth in 12:09.24. Nathan Oliver was eighth in 12:31.07.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.
Mizzou-Florida game postponed
The Southeastern Conference postponed next week’s game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida on Friday, the third league contest moved this week because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive for the coronavirus and dozens more quarantined because of contract tracing. That left them with fewer than the conference-mandated 53 scholarship players available Saturday against LSU.
Because of the SEC’s safety protocols, Florida likely would not have gotten everyone back in time to practice and prepare for Mizzou. So the Gators will get consecutive weeks off before hosting Missouri on Oct. 31. That had initially been an off week for the Gators.
Missouri had been scheduled to host Kentucky that day, but they will now play next Saturday, Oct. 24. Kentucky was scheduled to play at Georgia that day, but it moves to Halloween.
Florida and LSU are tentatively scheduled to play Dec. 12. Missouri and Vanderbilt are slated for the same day.