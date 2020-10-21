Life seems to be equally aggravating and disconcerting no matter where you look.
News of spikes in positive COVID-19 test numbers gets mixed with insane political ads, presidential candidates sparring like adolescent boys and stories of shootings and violence taking place in metropolitan areas as well as our own hometown.
So where do you go to find something wholesome, something magical, something to believe in? The sports world, right?
It’s there to lift your spirits, fill your hearts and make you smile even on the darkest of days. You may have to dig deep to find it, but it’s there.
Eli Drinkwitz showed us that. Twice in the past two weeks, the first-year coach of the Mizzou football team showed glimpses of why he’s different, why he’s special, why he belongs in Columbia. One was just before he started his weekly press conference a couple days ago. He took a call from his daughter, told her he’d be home later that night and told her he loved her.
He was a girl dad being a girl dad as much as he was a football coach at that moment.
This came after he celebrated his first victory at Mizzou — a significant 45-41 victory over defending national champion LSU — by proclaiming after every victory they will light up Jesse Hall in the middle of campus. About 8 p.m. that Saturday, several hours after the game ended and after the sun had set,
Drinkwitz was seen walking through Francis Quadrangle and tramping around the columns while soaking in the view of the hall’s golden-lighted dome.
He posed for pictures with fans and reminded all true sons and daughters of Ol’ Mizzou he’s as good as his word.
Tom Berry always was, too. That makes this World Series matchup special.
A former Quincy High School girls basketball head coach and an assistant with the boys basketball and boys soccer programs, Berry was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan, so much so after his passing earlier this year, his family wore Dodgers gear during his visitation. They also wore Green Bay Packers and QHS Blue Devils gear to represent all of his favorite teams.
What many might not have known was that Berry also owned a Tampa Bay Rays hat because the “TB” logo on the front were his initials. He even had his picture taken wearing the ballcap.
Apparently his granddaughter asked why everyone was wearing grandpa’s hat at the sight of the Rays playing.
With the Dodgers facing the Rays in the World Series, Berry was going to be a winner either way. Here’s hoping the Dodgers pull this one out. That will make his family and those who miss him most find a little bit of comfort in what has been a heartbreaking year.
One thing those Dodgers did during their Game 1 victory served as a reminder of why the subtleties of the game are so important.
They flawlessly executed a double steal. If you appreciate the nuances of the game, you had to get excited about the perfect timing of the play. It doesn’t take a home run, a bat flip or any verbal sparring to bring the game to life. All it takes is playing hard, playing right and playing to win.
When teams do those things, anything is possible, everything is magical and life as we know it doesn’t seem so bleak.