QUINCY — Offensive struggles for the Quincy Gems were the theme for Thursday’s home game against O’Fallon Hoots, as the Gems fell 16-4.
Head coach Brad Gyorkos said the team was outplayed in multiple phases of the game.
“We got beat in every part of the game — we got out pitched, out hit and defensively, it just wasn’t a very good day for us tonight,” Gyorkos said.
The first three innings, Quincy didn't get much at the plate with a series of ground outs and a couple of strike outs keeping them at bay off the scoreboard.
O’Fallon led 4-0 through the first three innings, with three runs coming in the top of the third.
Those runs included two RBI singles from Mike Maloney and Ivan Dahlberg.
A two-run home run from Lucas Loos would put the Gems’ first scores on the board soon after.
Loos said the pitching from the Hoots really added pressure on their ability to hit adding to their offensive struggles.
“They just were sharper defensively than we were. Their pitchers threw strikes which puts a lot of pressure on the hitters ability to hit, so props to them for their approach tonight,” he said.
Loos went 2-for-3 at the plate leading the team in hits, with a home run, two RBIs and three runs.
Through six O’Fallon remained in front 7-3. The Hoots offense stayed sharp in the top of the seventh.
They put four more runs on the board as Quincy continued struggling at the plate.
Only four other Gems besides Loos would get a hit those being Cam Suto who went 1-for-4, Luke Jessen who went 1-for-2 with two walks and Jimmy Koza who went 1-for-4.
One of the highlights of the night was Nathan VerMaas getting his first hit of the season going 1-for-4 at the plate, being a double RBI.
Philip Reinhardt got the start on the mound for Quincy pitching for three innings allowing seven hits, four earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts.
The Gems (5-10) will get another crack at the Hoots (6-7) on their diamond at 6:35 p.m. Friday.
Gyorkos said the team will put this loss behind them after two great offensive showings in the previous two games.
“We just got to stick to our approach once we got behind that kind of went away,” he said. “It just really wasn’t a good day, we got defensive at the plate so we’re just going to flush this one and get on the bus tomorrow to O’Fallon”
