QUINCY — South Park is undergoing its yearly transformation this week.
Bleachers are going up, hay bales are wrapped around trees, and plastic barriers are being erected.
This, of course, is for the park’s annual Quincy Grand Prix of Karting this Saturday and Sunday.
The series of races is entering its fourth year after being resurrected in 2018.
The original Quincy Grand Prix ran for 32 years until 2001 when it entered a 17-year hiatus.
Around 300 drivers will race in this weekend’s races, and the Grand Prix is expecting between 10,000-15,000 fans to gather in South Park.
Among the 300 racers is Rick Fulks, a five-time Quincy Grand Prix champion. This will be Fulks’ first time racing in the event since it made a comeback. He is excited to race in what he calls “the most unique karting venue in the country.”
“The name Quincy is synonymous with karting and has been for over six decades,” Fulks said. “Anyone who has not raced at the park wants to and they’re all envious of those who get to … we love showing off our sport to the tens of thousands of spectators that come out every year.”
Festivities will start Saturday morning with warmups starting at 8:30 a.m., practices starting at 10:12 a.m. and qualifying for Sunday’s races at 12:40 p.m. The Grand Prix will then host Saturday welcome ceremonies at 3 p.m., and drivers will race in Saturday sprints until 5 p.m.
The Grand Prix’s annual Business Challenge will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, where over 40 businesses will race.
Sunday’s events will begin at 9 a.m. with warmups, and welcome ceremonies will start at 11:30 a.m. Beginning at noon, 11 different championship races will determine which drivers will take home a “Gussie,” the grand prize for Sunday’s races.
There will also be a total of $10,000 in prize money for winners.
Some top drivers returning to the Quincy Grand Prix include Jeff, Riley and Avery Scott, a father-son-daughter trio. Quincy Grand Prix president Terry Traeder says the three will be in the top five in almost everything they run in.
Brian and Phil Smith are a father-son duo Traeder says will be competitive in the shifter class, the fastest class racing this weekend.
Another driver competing at South Park is Matt Hermsmeier, an officer with the Quincy Police Department. The Margay Ignite and Ignite Masters participant will race in just his second Quincy Grand Prix after Hermsmeier took up karting as a hobby three years ago.
“It’s one of those bucket list things that you didn’t really realize you could do it until you actually have the support from family and friends,” Hermsmeier said.
“I’ve always grown up going to the park races when I was little and that was always something I looked forward to doing after school. (The Quincy Grand Prix) was one of the summer events I always looked forward to going to but to actually race in it is like a dream.”
Also driving this weekend is Ryan Whicker, the chief of business operations at Quincy Public Schools. Whicker will run in his third Grand Prix in the Margay Ignite and Ignite Masters.
Whicker says it’ll take a mistake-free performance to bring home a Gussie, given the track’s challenging layout.
“Focusing on setup and focusing behind the wheel, hit my marks, taking it to the limit but not exceeding what the kart can do,” Whicker said.
While some karts can reach speeds of over 90 mph, Traeder says he hopes to run injury-free races with the help of JT and Jeff Miles, the safety directors of the Grand Prix.
“Spectators are really protected well, but we always worry about it,” Traeder said. “Our plan is like this: what’s the worst thing that can happen and then we try to prevent it. That’s why we spent so much money on safety-type stuff.”
