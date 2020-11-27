Here is a look at the Quincy Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees. They will be formally inducted during ceremonies yet to be determined following the cancellation of the 50th annual QHS Thanksgiving Tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic,
Ron Bridal, Athlete
The stingiest goalkeeper in the history of the Quincy High School boys soccer program, Ron Bridal remains among the top netminders in Illinois High School Association history a quarter-century after his graduation.
As a senior during the fall 1994 season – he is a 1995 QHS graduate – Bridal set single-season school records with 17 shutouts and seven goals allowed. It enabled the Blue Devils to finish 20-1-2 with a Western Big 6 Conference championship and a regional championship.
In three years as a starter, Bridal compiled a 50-8-10 record and a program-record 39 career shutouts. He ranks in the top 20 in state history in career shutouts and with eight consecutive shutouts during the 1994 season. He also ranks in the top 25 with his 17 shutouts as a senior. The Blue Devils won two regional championships and a sectional championship with Bridal as the goalkeeper.
He served as an assistant coach with the boys and girls soccer programs before being named the QHS boys soccer head coach in 2017. In three seasons at the helm, Bridal has led the Blue Devils to a 38-25-3 record and one Western Big 6 Conference championship.
Bridal is a social studies and psychology teacher at the high school. He and his wife, Jessica, have two children.
Zach Forbes, Athlete
In Quincy High School’s long lineage of outstanding multi-sport athletes, Zach Forbes deserves a spot high on the list.
Playing sweeper for the boys soccer team, the 6-foot-3 Forbes earned all-state honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association and second-team honors from the Chicago Tribune after helping the Blue Devils win their first 15 games and finish with a 19-3-1 mark his senior season in 2009.
Quincy posted 14 shutouts and allowed just 10 goals, which tied for ninth for fewest goals allowed in a season in the Illinois High School Association record books at the end of that season.
As a starting shooting guard for the boys basketball team, Forbes received honorable mention all-state honors from the Associated Press and was the 2010 Herald-Whig Player of the Year after averaging 21.3 points per game and leading the Blue Devils to a 13-0 record at home, the first perfect season at home since the 1991-92 team. He scored in double figures in every game and led the Western Big 6 Conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game.
During a career-high 38-point performance against Hinsdale South, Forbes tied a school record with seven 3-pointers made and he finished his career with 1,095 points, which ranks 16th in school history. Only 21 players have scored 1,000 points at QHS.
Forbes accepted a soccer scholarship to DePaul University, where he played in 35 career matches and was a three-time Big East Conference All-Academic selection. Forbes and his wife, Michelle, live in Chicago.
2006 boys 4x800 relay team
A record-setting time at the Class AA state track and field meet in 2006 normally would have been the highlight of the season Quincy High School boys track team’s 4x800 relay team of senior Andrew Crane, senior Isaiah Robbins, sophomore Marc Amarillas and junior Trevon Runnels. It turns out there was a bigger race to come.
By finishing fifth at the state meet in a school-record time of 7 minutes, 45.15 seconds, the Blue Devils’ quartet qualified to participate in the Nike Outdoor Nationals against the most fleet of foot runners from across the nation.
From June 15-17, 2006, at North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, N.C., the Blue Devils were a part of the biggest high school track meet of the season. They posted a time of 7:53.06 to finish 10th nationally, one spot ahead of East St. Louis, which had edged the Blue Devils by two seconds at the state meet.
The 4x800 relay team is one of six relay teams in school history to medal at the state meet. Quincy has enjoyed three top-10 finishes in the 4x800 relay, all three coming during Robbins’ four varsity seasons with him running a leg on each one.
2009 volleyball team
A decade after the Quincy High School volleyball program earned its first state trophy in record-setting fashion, a team capable of making its own history returned to the final four.
Bolstered by the Herald-Whig Player of the Year in senior setter Hannah Kvitle, the robust offensive attack of Brittany Houghton and the defensive strength of Sommer Holder and Abbie Foster, the Blue Devils finished with a 36-5 record, the second-best mark in program history. They went 10-0 in winning another Western Big Six Conference championship and two of their three regular-season losses were against teams that finished in the top four in their respective state tournaments.
The Blue Devils closed the regular season with six consecutive victories and rolled through the postseason, winning five consecutive straight-set matches to get to the Class 4A state tournament. They allowed fewer than 15 points in four of those 10 sets.
The Blue Devils finished fourth at the state tournament at Redbird Arena, losing a three-set slugfest against Glenbrook South in the third-place match. Along the way, they won the 18th regional championship and fifth sectional title in program history.
The 2009 team included: Maddy Barnes, Alex Dietrich, Abbie Foster, Bethany Foster, India Green, Kaitlyn Hankins, Sommer Holder, Taylor Holtmeyer, Brittany Houghton, Hannah Kvitle, Michaela Llewellyn, Kayla Mast, Presley Melvin, Angela Shupe and Olivia Stuedle. The Blue Devils were coached by Barb Crist, Mike Crist, Jenna Buckner, Tiffany Rains and Jayme Rector. The managers were Mackenzie Barnes, Mariah Hoke, Courtney McGlaughlin and Kelsie Spangler.
Matt Schuckman, Friend of Sport
The author of “Stand Up and Cheer: A Century of Blue Devils Basketball” and a reporter who has covered the most significant moments involving Quincy High School athletics for more than two decades, Matt Schuckman turned his passion for sports and writing into the ability to keep QHS fans informed and entertained on a daily basis.
Currently the senior sports writer for the Quincy Herald-Whig, Schuckman has spent 22 seasons as the beat writer covering the QHS boys basketball program, as well as 18 seasons as the color analyst for WGEM Radio’s coverage of the Blue Devils. He also has been the color analyst for WGEM TV’s broadcasts involving the Blue Devils.
He has chronicled the careers of multiple QHS Sports Hall of Famers such as state champions Luke Guthrie, Mark Vahle and Tony Douglas and six QHS teams that have won state trophies.
A 1991 graduate of Quincy High School, Schuckman began his journalism career as the University of Missouri men’s basketball beat writer for the Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune before becoming editor of Inside Mizzou Sports magazine. He joined the Herald-Whig staff in 1999.
Over the past two decades, Schuckman has received more than 50 writing awards from the Illinois Press Association, the Illinois AP Media Editors and the Missouri Press Association. He has been honored with three top-10 awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors national organization.
He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
Schuckman and his wife, Michelle, live in Quincy.