CHARLESTON, Ill. – Quincy High senior Jett Rose was looking to go out in style.
Mission accomplished.
Rose capped an outstanding weekend and career by winning the Class 3A 200-meter title at the Illinois boys’ state track and field meet Saturday.
Rose came on strong on the straightaway, and narrowly edged runner-up Tyler Colwell of Minooka in the 200 late Saturday afternoon.
Rose ran a time of 22.04 seconds with the competitors going into the wind at Eastern Illinois University. Colwell, the 100-meter champion, was clocked in 22.16 in the 200.
“It was a really close race, and I wasn’t even sure if I won at first,” Rose said. “When I saw I had won it, it was an incredible feeling. I’ve worked really hard for this. It was great to see how excited my coaches and teammates were for me. I can’t think of a better way to finish my high school career.”
Rose, an Air Force Academy recruit, placed sixth at state in the 200 last year.
He said he was feeling sore when he placed sixth earlier in the day in the 100. He ran a time of 10.86 seconds.
Rose had the fastest qualifying time in the 200 and closed strong to pass two runners in the final stages of the race.
He was thrilled to be a state champion, but he wasn’t feeling his best physically.
“It was a tough race, and I was really tired,” Rose said. “That was the first time I’ve gotten sick after a race since I was a freshman. But it was worth it.”
QHS coach Laura McClelland was thrilled with the results.
“Jett did an amazing job,” McClelland said. “It’s exciting to see all of his hard work pay off with a state title. He’s meant so much to our program. He’s a great young man and he’s very deserving of this. He ran great this weekend.”
Liberty’s Alex Girardin placed fourth in the Class 1A 200 meters with a time of 22.85.
Liberty senior Cannen Wolf turned in a strong performance to break the school record in the 3,200. Wolf placed sixth in Class 1A and ran a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 35.50 seconds in making the state medal podium.
He bettered his previous best time by 13 seconds.
Wolf finished 11th in the 1,600 on Saturday.
