QUINCY — Imagine being escorted through the city on a fire truck.
Then being honored for winning a state track title.
And have that followed by being officially recognized as a high school graduate.
Then cap it off by signing a letter of intent with an NCAA Division I school.
Quincy High’s Jett Rose can.
He experienced it all in a whirlwind span of about 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon.
Rose’s memorable day became a reality when he captured a Class 3A state track title in the 200 meters on Saturday afternoon.
“This is all just really awesome,” Rose said. “I was smiling the whole time. It was great to see all the people who came out for this. It has been an amazing day.”
Rose’s journey Wednesday afternoon began with a ride on a fire truck from the old Kmart parking lot. They drove down Broadway before turning south and eventually going east on Maine Street.
The truck passed Quincy Junior High, where numerous students had gathered, before ending up in front of Quincy High School.
“There were a bunch of kids who came out and were waving at me,” Rose said. “That was really neat. It made me so happy to see that.”
Rose was greeted at QHS by a group of students, family and fans in addition to school administrators.
“It was exciting to see Jett being celebrated and recognized,” QHS coach Laura McClelland said. “It’s neat to see Jett have this kind of success. He really earned this. He’s just a great young man who is super coachable and respectful. It’s been an honor to work with him and be a part of his journey.”
Rose came a long way during his Blue Devil career.
“Jett has battled a lot of adversity — he was injured his freshman year and his sophomore year we were dealing with COVID,” McClelland said. “Jett finished sixth at state in the 200 as the junior. He just continued to work hard and progress. And it all paid off for him as a senior. All of this is very well-deserved.”
After arriving at QHS on Wednesday, Rose was first recognized for capturing the state title in the 200 in addition to placing sixth in the 100.
“I’m super excited that I had a chance to reach my goals,” he said. “It’s been a great experience, running for Quincy High. It was amazing to be a part of this program.”
Rose then donned a blue robe and cap before being presented his diploma from Superintendent Roy Webb as he became a Quincy High graduate.
He followed by sitting at a table and signing his national letter of intent to run track at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Rose is scheduled to report for boot camp in three weeks. He has aspirations of possibly becoming a pilot.
“I’m super excited — I know it’s going to be super hard,” Rose said. “It will be a challenge, but I know I’m going to learn a lot.”
