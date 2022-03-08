QUINCY – Championship celebrations never get old.
Just ask Eric Orne.
His Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team was honored Tuesday after winning the Class 2A state title this past weekend.
It was the school’s sixth state title in girls’ basketball and fourth under Orne.
The 50-year-old coach, as he typically does, gave most of the credit to his players.
“It’s been such a whirlwind since the championship game, and it has really started to sink in,” Orne said. “I’m just so proud of these girls. They really worked hard. They earned this state title.”
The Lady Raiders received a fire truck escort through the city early Tuesday afternoon that took them back to the high school.
The team then gathered at their historic home court – the Pit – as a large crowd of students, parents and fans gathered.
The QND pep band entertained the crowd as they took their seats.
And the band twice played the school fight song during the celebration.
“This was amazing – it was awesome having the entire student body take part because they are a big part of everything we do,” Orne said. “We want everyone involved and we celebrate these special ones.”
Orne addressed the gathering along with junior all-state players Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink.
“It’s been a great couple of days – it’s unbelievable to win a state title,” Eftink said. “To be recognized by the school and have all of these people here, it’s pretty awesome.”
Schreacke, a first-team all-state selection, turned in a 35-point, 11-rebound performance in the title game win over Winnebago.
“This has been so awesome, winning a state title with this group of girls,” she said. “It means a lot to win this championship. We overcame a lot this year. It was a lot of fun to be able to celebrate with everyone at our school.”
The team battled more than its share of adversity this season with Eftink’s mother, Julie, battling cancer and Orne’s mother, Mary, passing away during the postseason.
“Everything we went through, it definitely made us stronger and brought us closer as a team,” Blair Eftink said. “My family and Coach Orne’s family had so much support from everyone, and that really means a lot.”
Orne credited his wife, Tracy, for her support during a challenging time.
“Thanks to my wife, I’ve been able to enjoy this,” Orne said. “She’s been so encouraging. She helped me embrace what was going on with this team. I can’t thank her enough. She keeps me balanced.”
The Lady Raiders have been enjoying the moment and the spoils that go with it during this championship run.
With the departure of only one senior starter, Eryn Cornwell, QND likely will open next season ranked No. 1 in the state.
“We’re excited for next year obviously,” Eftink said. “It’s great knowing we have most of our players coming back.”
Junior guard Lia Quintero also played a key role as a starter.
“The plan is to play our hearts out,” Quintero said, “and win another one.”
For now, the realization of winning a state title has finally started to fully sink in.
The Lady Raiders received several standing ovations during the celebration.
They will take away cherished memories from an experience they will never forget.
“This whole experience has been incredible,” Quintero said. “It’s been crazy, but it’s also been so rewarding for this team to accomplish our goals. I couldn’t ask for a better group of teammates.”
