NORMAL, Ill. – It was the Abbey Schreacke show.
And it was something special to watch.
Playing on the biggest stage of her remarkable career, the all-state junior delivered with a masterful performance.
And led Quincy Notre Dame to a Class 2A state girls’ basketball championship.
The third-ranked Lady Raiders rallied from an early deficit before downing No. 1 Winnebago 63-56 on Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena.
“It’s incredible to finish like this and win a state championship,” Schreacke said. “I’m so proud to be a part of this team. Everyone stepped up for us to be able to accomplish this.
“It’s unbelievable – I still don’t believe it. It was a long road, but it really paid off.”
Notre Dame captured its school’s sixth state championship, including four under Coach Eric Orne.
The Lady Raiders brought their entire team to the postgame press conference.
“I’m glad we have everyone up here,” Orne said. “It was a complete team effort from November until now. We had some hills and we had some valleys, but these guys really pulled through.
“I’m incredibly, incredibly amazed by what they can do when they stick in that huddle and come out as a team every time. This is one of the proudest coaching moments of my life.”
Notre Dame finished 31-3 after going 7-0 during a long, grueling postseason.
Schreacke dominated the title game with a brilliant 35-point, 11-rebound, four-steal performance.
She never came off the floor, playing all 32 minutes.
“Abbey was special today,” Orne said. “She knows it took everybody else, too. Thirty-five points is an amazing championship game. She got us going. She knew it was going to take everybody.”
The Lady Raiders trailed by as many as seven points in a physical first half. Winnebago led 29-28 at the break.
Orne had a simple answer for how his team battled back from a deficit.
“Heart – we’ve got heart,” he said. “You need something a little bit extra in an emotional game like this and they had it with their effort.”
The game was tied 36-36 in the third quarter before Schreacke took over. She hit a triple and hit five straight free throws, including three after being fouled on a trey attempt as time expired.
That bumped the Notre Dame advantage to 48-39.
The Lady Indians clawed back within five points before a steal and basket by Schreacke boosted the lead to 54-46.
Notre Dame then hit 9-of-10 free throws to ice the win. Junior Blair Eftink hit 5-of-6 attempts and Schreacke 4-of-4.
Winnebago (35-3) was seeking its first state title.
Eftink shook off a slow start to finish with 13 points. She hit 7-of-8 attempts from the free-throw line. Eftink also had six rebounds.
“We had to keep fighting and tough it out against them,” Eftink said. “It’s amazing to win a state title – there are not words to describe it. It’s so great to do it with this group – I love everyone on this team.”
Eftink had an idea her close friend and teammate might have a big day.
“When Abbey hit her first shot, I knew that was a really good sign,” Eftink said. “We trust her completely. She’s the best player I’ve ever seen.”
The Lady Indians were ranked No. 1 for a majority of the season. Notre Dame took over the top spot in the second half of the season before the Lady Indians moved back to No. 1 just before postseason play.
But Notre Dame is the only team that is No. 1 team. Even Orne did another short version of his "Griddy" dance after the game for the QND students.
The veteran coach was more relieved than anything late Saturday afternoon. The Raiders beat the state's No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in Normal.
"We came in here and had to beat two really good teams," Orne said. "It took everything we had to do it."
Schreacke helped limit Winnebago all-stater Miyah Brown to just 12 points on 3-of-18 shooting.
QND had just one senior, Eryn Cornwell, in its starting lineup Saturday. She scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.
She also took a nasty shot in the face from a Winnebago defender in the first half. She lost her contact lens, but a foul somehow was not called.
Cornwell, a top softball player, played a key role for the Raiders.
“I don’t think there is any better way to go out as a senior, especially with the family atmosphere we have on this team,” Cornwell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”
It took more than one player, but this was definitely Schreacke’s day in the spotlight.
QND students chanted “M-V-P, M-V-P” as she capped her phenomenal afternoon by hitting two free throws.
Schreacke waved to the crowd after receiving her championship medal before sharing a long embrace with her father a short time later.
She is a player who already has a half dozen NCAA Division I scholarship offers even though she's still a junior.
Schreacke is a star player who is team-oriented and popular with her teammates.
“It’s not only fun to watch Abbey play, it’s so much fun to play with her,” Cornwell said. “She’s just a phenomenal athlete and has a bright future ahead of her.
“She’s the most humble person that you will ever meet. She’s a great person and she’s one of my best friends.”
A young Schreacke grew up watching Notre Dame teams excel in this tournament while winning three straight state titles from 2011-13.
Now she’s a state champion.
“I knew when I watched those teams that I wanted to be down there someday,” she said. “I finally got my opportunity and it was amazing. This was a dream come true.”
