EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The fourth time was just as sweet for Quincy Notre Dame.
The Raiders delivered with another superb, dominant and clutch second half to capture the Illinois Class 1A boys’ state soccer championship Saturday night.
A determined QND squad came through with three second-half goals to down an excellent Belleville Althoff team 4-1 at the EastSide Centre.
Notre Dame (19-6-2) captured its fourth state title in school history and first since 2018.
“Winning state titles never gets old,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “I can't say enough about how great everyone played. This was a total team effort. We needed to be at our best against a very good opponent. Our players really came through."
Althoff, the 2021 state runner-up, finished second again. The Crusaders, seeking their first state title, had their 27-game winning streak snapped.
The Raiders took the lead early in the second half. QND junior Leo Cann broke free and was taken down to the turf by Althoff goalkeeper Andy Weir.
Weir was given a red card for fouling Cann while apparently not making a play on the ball.
Notre Dame capitalized when senior standout Tanner Anderson booted the penalty kick into the right side of the net. That gave the Raiders a 2-1 advantage with 32:20 left.
“I took a step around the goalkeeper, and his head actually hit me in the legs,” Cann said. “He fouled me, and that play really switched everything around. That obviously was a big play and we had all of the momentum after that. From there on, it was all us.”
The Crusaders were forced to play a man down the rest of the match after the red card.
“That obviously was a huge sequence,” Reis said. “We took the momentum, and it was an uphill battle for Althoff the rest of the way.
“It was an obvious PK on that play. The officials made the right call.”
The Raiders took a 3-1 lead on an impressive play that culminated when freshman Cole Henkenmeier scored on an assist by Cann.
Anderson started the sequence by dribbling down the left side of the field before feeding Vincent on a pinpoint centering pass.
Vincent then found Henkenmeier, who converted from the right side of the goal.
That boosted the Raiders to a 3-1 lead with 25:44 left in the match.
“We challenged Leo at halftime to up his game a little bit,” Reis said. “He did a great job and put a lot of pressure on them.”
QND’s Deakon Schuette followed by blasting a goal into the upper right corner of the net. That built his team’s lead to 4-1 with 14:10 left.
The already physical match became even more chippy in the second half as numerous yellow cards were handed out.
“I just tried to keep our guys composed and keep them focused on what we had to do,” Reis said. “We just tried to keep everyone calm and play our game.”
Notre Dame struck first, scoring after a header by the Crusaders rolled into their own net with 3:18 left in the opening half.
The 1-0 Raiders lead was short-lived as Althoff stormed right back to even the match.
Crusaders junior Hank Gomric delivered when he connected for a goal with 1:12 left in the first half. He converted on a header off a corner kick.
The teams headed to the break deadlocked 1-1.
“At halftime, Coach told us it was our game to win,” Cann said. “And we came out strong in the second half. We were really determined.”
QND once again was stingy defensively. Goalkeeper Max Frericks excelled once again.
“Max played great,” Reis said. “He really came through.”
Senior Jake Hoyt was among the stalwarts on the defensive end for the Raiders.
“I can’t even explain what this means to win a state title,” Hoyt said. “This is something I’ve looked forward to my entire life. To get it done my senior year in the very last game of the season, it really means a lot. This is amazing.”
For Reis, it was his third state title as a head coach.
“I am so proud of this group," he said. "They really came together when it counted most in the postseason."
Anderson, a Saint Louis University commit, capped a record-setting career with another stellar performance in his final prep game.
“Tanner’s been our money player all year,” Reis said. “His leadership and his on-field presence has been amazing. He’s a special player and he had an outstanding career. He’s meant so much to our program.”
And now the Raiders are bringing another gold trophy back home to 10th and Jackson.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid,” Cann said. “It feels amazing to accomplish this – it is so incredible to finally experience winning a state title.”
Anderson had a similar view.
“As a kid growing up in this sport, this is definitely something you imagine yourself doing someday,” Anderson said. “To actually be a part of this, it’s something that you dreamed about and it’s so surreal to finally do it.
“State champions – it has a great ring to it.”
