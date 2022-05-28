NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Quincy Notre Dame star Lia Quintero didn’t play in the final game of the season.
But she definitely made an impact.
Quintero’s emotional and heartfelt pregame speech provided inspiration for her teammates.
And they responded by winning a Class 1A girls’ state soccer championship.
Junior Avery Keck delivered the biggest goal of her life, scoring with just under two minutes left.
That boosted second-ranked Quincy Notre Dame to its sixth state championship.
Keck scored the lone goal as the Lady Raiders edged Richmond-Burton 1-0 in the 1A title game Saturday night at North Central College.
“Lia gave a great speech – it was awesome, and I know it fired me up,” Keck said. “Lia told us to go out there and give it our all. She said obviously she wanted to be out there with us. We did it for her. We won this state title for Lia.”
Quintero, QND’s leading scorer, suffered a knee injury late in Friday night’s semifinal win.
She stood in front of her team on crutches in the locker room late Saturday afternoon with a poignant pregame message for her teammates.
"Coach (Mark) Longo asked me to talk to the team and asked me to speak from the heart," Quintero said. "With or without me, I told them our whole team deserved to be here. I said that I was so proud of them and that I loved all of them.
"And then I told them we were going to bring home the state championship."
The Raiders won their sixth state title under Longo. It was Notre Dame’s first championship since 2018.
“Our kids really stepped it up,” Longo said. “Obviously we were missing Lia, but these girls weren’t going to be denied. They competed really hard, and we were able to score that goal at the end. The girls did an amazing job.”
Keck broke free with two minutes left in a scoreless game and received a pass from teammate Annie Eaton.
The right-footed Keck was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and booted the ball with her left foot. It sailed past the keeper and into the net.
“We had the wind at our back in the second half and we stayed aggressive,” Longo said. “I felt like we had our opportunities and Avery really came through with a huge goal. We worked hard to beat a great team.”
Keck’s clutch goal set off a wild celebration with just 1:55 left in the game.
“I never shoot with my left foot,” Keck said with a laugh. “I just had confidence in myself that I could do it. Annie Eaton made a perfect pass and I saw the opportunity. I ripped the shot, and I honestly thought it was going over. Once it hit the back of the net, it was pure amazement.
“I knew that goal was going to be the game winner. There was no way they were going to score against our defense. Our defenders were just phenomenal.”
A few minutes later, the clock struck zeroes and the Raiders jumped up and down in the middle of the field in victory.
QND players swarmed Keck to congratulate her for scoring the winning goal.
“It was absolutely incredible when Avery scored,” Quintero said. “It was the perfect ending.”
And then they ran over to celebrate with a smiling Quintero on the sidelines.
Another strong defensive effort boosted QND on Saturday. The Lady Raiders pitched their 10th consecutive shutout.
“Our defense was just superb,” Longo said. “I can’t say enough about the job they did. It was special. It was a heck of a performance.”
Notre Dame’s defensive MVP was junior Eva Dickerman, who was outstanding throughout the season.
Dickerman was motivated to win Saturday for her injured teammate.
“Lia inspired us so much,” Dickerman said. “She told us don’t let her not playing bring us down. She told us to play our game and we will win.
“Lia’s such a good player and we miss her so much. I’m so glad we could win this for her.”
The Raiders held all seven postseason opponents without a goal in regulation or overtime.
Notre Dame finished 23-3-3 overall after placing fourth at state last year.
Believe or not, QND returns everyone from the state championship team.
There were no seniors on this year’s squad.
For now, the Raiders were enjoying another title Saturday night.
Quintero was a member of the QND girls’ basketball team that won state in March.
Sage Stratton also was a starter on both state title teams.
“This is absolutely amazing to be part of another state championship team,” Quintero said. “I’m fortunate to have so many great teammates. This was a total team effort, and everybody contributed. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to do this.”
