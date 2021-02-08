OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The NAIA No. 3 William Penn University men’s basketball team had its way with Culver-Stockton College on Monday night, scoring at least 59 points in both halves on the way to a 126-68 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
The Statesmen (18-1, 16-1 Heart) shot 58 percent from the floor and outscored the Wildcats (5-10, 4-9 Heart) by 44 in points in the paint and 37 in bench points. Seven different players reached double figures for William Penn, led by 21 points from Nathan Gehring and a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds from Kevion Blaylock.
Ray Adams had 21 points to lead C-SC while Kameron Worley had 16 points and 7 rebounds. The Wildcats shot just 34 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 28 fast break points for the Statesmen.