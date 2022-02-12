Quincy Notre Dame senior Curtis Steinkamp has punched his ticket to the state wrestling tournament.
Steinkamp won back-to-back matches to place third at the Class 1A Stanford (Olympia) Sectional on Saturday.
Steinkamp (41-5) defeated Pedro Rangel of Oakwood 5-0 in the third-place bout at 126 pounds.
The top four finishers in each class qualified for state.
Steinkamp began the day by suffering a 6-2 setback to Ian O’Connor of Illini Bluffs in the semifinals.
He rebounded to defeat Payton Campbell of Ridgeview 12-2 to advance to the third-place bout.
Illini West’s Lance Belshaw also qualified for state in the same sectional.
Belshaw placed second at 145 pounds. He won three matches before falling to Canton’s Andrew Hedges 7-2 in the finals.
Notre Dame’s Oliver Moore (106) and Ryan Darnell (220) fell in the consolation second round and were eliminated.
In the Class 3A sectional at Granite City, all four Quincy High wrestlers were eliminated Saturday morning.
Quincy’s Evan Wakefield (113), Kayden Garrett (170), Bryor Newbold (182) and Gage Bringer (195) each suffered losses in the second consolation round.
