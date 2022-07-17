HANNIBAL, Mo. – After a six-run first inning, it seemed that the Missouri-Illinois High School All-Star Baseball Game would once again be a high-scoring affair Saturday night.
However, when Missouri All-Star reliever Kaden Chandler stepped on the mound in the fourth, the Bowling Green pitcher proved otherwise. Chandler earned Missouri MVP honors after he threw 10 strikeouts in four innings in a 7-4 win for the Show-Me State at Clemens Field.
Marion County’s Cooper Stotts was also a force on the mound for Missouri as the southpaw tossed six strikeouts in the game’s final two innings. In total, the Missouri All-Star pitching staff threw 20 strikeouts.
“That’s huge against that lineup,” Missouri All-Star and Palmyra head coach Mark Loman said. “I wasn’t expecting that, guys to carve them up that way, just tells you how on they were, especially Chandler and Stotts in the last few innings.”
Stotts not only lit it up on the mound, the Quincy University commit was also a game-changer at the plate with RBI singles in the second and eighth innings. Stotts says Saturday night was a little nerve-wracking, but had a “pretty good” outing nevertheless.
“I don’t know (what was clicking),” Stotts said. “The atmosphere, I absolutely loved it. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now.”
Chandler’s double-digit strikeout performance was highlighted by his stellar outing in the fifth. After Unity’s Bryson Muegge hit a lead-off double and eventually reached third for Illinois, the righty threw three-straight strikeouts to end the threat.
Bowling Green teammate Cooper Kiel also provided late-game heroics for the Missouri All-Stars. Kiel knocked in a two-RBI double in the sixth, giving the Show-Me State the lead.
This came after Brown County’s Mason Henry hit a game-tying RBI single earlier in the inning for Illinois.
“That was a big hit,” Loman said. “We had some timely hitting, all of that makes a difference in a game like this.”
Despite the loss, the Illinois All-Stars also made some noise at Clemens Field. Logan McCurley of Pleasant Hill earned Illinois MVP honors after going 1-for-2 at the plate and pitched. Southeastern’s Kyle O’Neal also impressed, going 2-for-2, including an RBI single in the first.
Quincy High’s Luke Mettemeyer was the Gem City’s top performer at the plate as he reached base twice and grabbed an RBI.
With the Missouri All-Star win, the all-time record between the two states is now at a 4-4 stalemate. Along with the win, Chandler and Stotts both say they also had fun this week with their All-Star teammates to close out their high school careers.
“It was amazing, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Stotts said. “Just to be able to play in the All-Star game and keep playing baseball for four more years is all I want.”
